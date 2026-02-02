Video Replayer (Distributed)
In this example, we extend the previous video replayer application into a multi-node distributed application. A distributed application is made up of multiple Fragments (
C++/
Python), each of which may run on its own node.
In the distributed case we will:
Create one fragment that loads a video file from disk using VideoStreamReplayerOp operator.
Create a second fragment that will display the video using the HolovizOp operator.
These two fragments will be combined into a distributed application such that the display of the video frames could occur on a separate node from the node where the data is read.
The example source code and run instructions can be found in the examples directory on GitHub, or under
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/examples in the NGC container and the Debian package, alongside their executables.
Here is the diagram of the operators and workflow used in this example.
Fig. 9 Workflow to load and display video from a file
This is the same workflow as the single fragment video replayer. Each operator is assigned to a separate fragment and there is now a network connection between the fragments.
Distributed applications define fragments explicitly to isolate the different units of work that could be distributed to different nodes. In this example:
We define two classes that inherit from
Fragment:
Fragment1 contains an instance of VideoStreamReplayerOp named “replayer.”
Fragment2 contains an instance of HolovizOp name “holoviz.”
-
We create an application, DistributedVideoReplayerApp. In its compose method:
we call make_fragment to initialize both fragments.
we then connect the “output” port of “replayer” operator in fragment1 to the “receivers” port of the “holoviz” operator in fragment2 to define the application workflow.
-
The operators instantiated in the fragments can still be configured with parameters initialized from the YAML configuration ingested by the application using
from_config()(C++) or
kwargs()(Python).
#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>
#include <holoscan/operators/holoviz/holoviz.hpp>
#include <holoscan/operators/video_stream_replayer/video_stream_replayer.hpp>
class Fragment1 : public holoscan::Fragment {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
auto replayer = make_operator<ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp>("replayer", from_config("replayer"));
add_operator(replayer);
}
};
class Fragment2 : public holoscan::Fragment {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
auto visualizer = make_operator<ops::HolovizOp>("holoviz", from_config("holoviz"));
add_operator(visualizer);
}
};
class DistributedVideoReplayerApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
auto fragment1 = make_fragment<Fragment1>("fragment1");
auto fragment2 = make_fragment<Fragment2>("fragment2");
// Define the workflow: replayer -> holoviz
add_flow(fragment1, fragment2, {{"replayer.output", "holoviz.receivers"}});
}
};
int main(int argc, char** argv) {
// Get the yaml configuration file
auto config_path = std::filesystem::canonical(argv[0]).parent_path();
config_path /= std::filesystem::path("video_replayer_distributed.yaml");
auto app = holoscan::make_application<DistributedVideoReplayerApp>();
app->config(config_path);
app->run();
return 0;
}
import os
from holoscan.core import Application, Fragment
from holoscan.operators import HolovizOp, VideoStreamReplayerOp
sample_data_path = os.environ.get("HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH", "../data")
class Fragment1(Fragment):
def __init__(self, app, name):
super().__init__(app, name)
def compose(self):
# Set the video source
video_path = self._get_input_path()
logging.info(
f"Using video from{video_path}"
)
# Define the replayer and holoviz operators
replayer = VideoStreamReplayerOp(
self, name="replayer", directory=video_path, **self.kwargs("replayer")
)
self.add_operator(replayer)
def _get_input_path(self):
path = os.environ.get(
"HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH", os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "data")
)
return os.path.join(path, "racerx")
class Fragment2(Fragment):
def compose(self):
visualizer = HolovizOp(self, name="holoviz", **self.kwargs("holoviz"))
self.add_operator(visualizer)
class DistributedVideoReplayerApp(Application):
"""Example of a distributed application that uses the fragments and operators defined above.
This application has the following fragments:
- Fragment1
- holding VideoStreamReplayerOp
- Fragment2
- holding HolovizOp
The VideoStreamReplayerOp reads a video file and sends the frames to the HolovizOp.
The HolovizOp displays the frames.
"""
def compose(self):
# Define the fragments
fragment1 = Fragment1(self, name="fragment1")
fragment2 = Fragment2(self, name="fragment2")
# Define the workflow
self.add_flow(fragment1, fragment2, {("replayer.output", "holoviz.receivers")})
def main():
config_file_path = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "video_replayer_distributed.yaml")
logging.info(f"Reading application configuration from{config_file_path}")
app = DistributedVideoReplayerApp()
app.config(config_file_path)
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
This particular distributed application only has one operator per fragment, so the operators were added via
add_operator (
C++/
Python). In general, each fragment may have multiple operators and connections between operators within a fragment would be made using
add_flow() (
C++/
Python) method within the fragment’s
compute() (
C++/
Python) method.
Running the application should bring up video playback of the video referenced in the YAML file.
Instructions for running the distributed application involve calling the application from the “driver” node as well as from any worker nodes. For details, see the application run instructions in the examples directory on GitHub, or under
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/examples/video_replayer_distributed in the NGC container and the Debian package.
Refer to UCX Network Interface Selection when running a distributed application across multiple nodes.