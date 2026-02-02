Application Runner Configuration

Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
The Holoscan runner requires a YAML configuration file to define some properties necessary to deploy an application.

That file is the same configuration file commonly used to configure other aspects of an application, documented here.

Configuration

The configuration file can be defined in two ways:

  • At package time, with the --config flag of the holoscan package command (Required/Default).

  • At runtime, with the --config flag of the holoscan run command (Optional/Override).

Properties

The holoscan run command parses two specific YAML nodes from the configuration file:

  • A required application parameter group to generate a HAP-compliant` container image for the application, including:

    • The title (name) and version of the application.

    • Optionally, inputFormats and outputFormats if the application expects any inputs or outputs respectively.

  • An optional resources parameter group that defines the system resources required to run the application, such as the number of CPUs, GPUs and amount of memory required. If the application contains multiple fragments for distributed workloads, resource definitions can be assigned to each fragment.

Example

Below is an example configuration file with the application and optional resources parameter groups, for an application with two-fragments (first-fragment and second-fragment):

application:
  title: My Application Title
  version: 1.0.1
  inputFormats: ["files"] # optional
  outputFormats: ["screen"] # optional

resources: # optional
  # non-distributed app
  cpu: 1 # optional
  cpuLimit: 5 # optional
  gpu: 1 # optional
  gpuLimit: 5 # optional
  memory: 1Mi # optional
  memoryLimit: 2Gi # optional
  gpuMemory: 1Gi # optional
  gpuMemoryLimit: 1.5Gi # optional
  sharedMemory: 1Gi # optional

  # distributed app
  fragments: # optional
    first-fragment: # optional
      cpu: 1 # optional
      cpuLimit: 5 # optional
      gpu: 1 # optional
      gpuLimit: 5 # optional
      memory: 100Mi # optional
      memoryLimit: 1Gi # optional
      gpuMemory: 1Gi # optional
      gpuMemoryLimit: 10Gi # optional
      sharedMemory: 1Gi # optional
    second-fragment: # optional
      cpu: 1 # optional
      cpuLimit: 2 # optional
      gpu: 1 # optional
      gpuLimit: 2 # optional
      memory: 1Gi # optional
      memoryLimit: 2Gi # optional
      gpuMemory: 1Gi # optional
      gpuMemoryLimit: 5Gi # optional
      sharedMemory: 10Mi # optional

For details, please refer to the HAP specification.
