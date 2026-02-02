Class BooleanCondition

Boolean condition.

This condition can be used as a kill switch for an operator. Once the condition is set to false, the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and cannot be executed again. In other words ,this condition cannot currently be used to pause and resume an operator as the operator cannot be restarted once it is in the NEVER state.

==Parameters==

enable_tick (bool): The initial state of the boolean condition.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit BooleanCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



inline explicit BooleanCondition ( bool enable_tick = true )



BooleanCondition ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: BooleanSchedulingTerm * term )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



void enable_tick ( )



void disable_tick ( )



bool check_tick_enabled ( )



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.