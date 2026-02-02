Class Clock

Clock resource class using Bridge pattern.

Clock classes are used by a Scheduler to control the flow of time in an application. This class acts as a Resource wrapper around a ClockInterface implementation.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Clock ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



Clock ( ) = default



inline explicit Clock ( std :: shared_ptr < ClockInterface > clock_impl )

Constructor that takes a clock implementation.

~Clock ( ) override = default



inline void set_clock_impl ( std :: shared_ptr < ClockInterface > clock_impl )

Set the clock implementation.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ClockInterface > clock_impl ( ) const

Get the clock implementation.

template < typename T >

inline std :: shared_ptr < T > cast_to ( ) const

Template method for safe casting to specific clock implementation types.

inline virtual double time ( ) const

The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.

The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.

inline virtual void sleep_for ( int64_t duration_ns )

Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.

template < typename Rep , typename Period >

inline void sleep_for ( std :: chrono :: duration < Rep , Period > duration )

Set a duration to sleep. Parameters duration – The sleep duration of type std::chrono::duration .

inline virtual void sleep_until ( int64_t target_time_ns )

Waits until the given target time.

Protected Attributes