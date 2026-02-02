Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Class CountCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CountCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Count condition.

This condition can be used to allow execution of an operator a specified number of times, after which the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and will not be executed again.

==Parameters==

  • count (int64_t): The number of times the compute method can be called.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CountCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
CountCondition() = default
inline explicit CountCondition(int64_t count)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
inline void count(int64_t count)

Set the initial count.

Note: This method cannot be used to modify the remaining count at runtime.

Parameters

count – The initial count for the condition.

inline int64_t count()

Get the initial count.

Note: nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm does not expose a public method to get the remaining count at runtime.

Returns

initial count

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm *get() const
