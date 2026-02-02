Class CudaGreenContextPool
Defined in File cuda_green_context_pool.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class CudaGreenContextPool : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
CUDA green context pool.
A resource component that creates a pool of CUDA green contexts.
Internally, the green contexts created correspond to
nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextobjects whose lifetime is managed by the underlying GXF framework.
==Parameters==
dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the green context pool will use (Default: 0).
flags (uint32_t, optional): The flags passed to the underlying CUDA runtime API call when the green contexts for this pool are created (Default: 0).
num_partitions (uint32_t, optional): The number of partitions to create for the green context pool (Default: 1).
sms_per_partition (std::vector<uint32_t>, optional): The number of SMs to allocate per partition. If empty, and num_partitions is 0, one green context will be created using all the SMs available on the device.
default_context_index (int32_t, optional): The index of the default green context to use. When index < 0, the last partition’s index will be used. (Default: -1).
min_sm_size (uint32_t, optional): The minimum number of SMs to allocate per partition. (Default: 2).
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaGreenContextPool(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
CudaGreenContextPool() = default
inline CudaGreenContextPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t flags, uint32_t num_partitions, std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {}, int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2)
CudaGreenContextPool(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool *get() const
