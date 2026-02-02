Class GPUResidentOperator
Defined in File gpu_resident_operator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class GPUResidentOperator : public holoscan::Operator
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE () explicit GPUResidentOperator(ArgT &&arg
ArgsT
inline GPUResidentOperator()
~GPUResidentOperator()
inline void set_operator_type()
virtual std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> initialize_execution_context() override
std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentExecutor> gpu_resident_executor()
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> cuda_stream()
Custom helper functions for GPU-resident Operators below.
Get the CUDA stream for the operator to launch a CUDA workload.
- Returns
The CUDA stream for the operator to launch a CUDA workload.
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> data_ready_handler_cuda_stream()
Get the CUDA stream for the operator to launch a data ready handler CUDA workload.
- Returns
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t>
void *device_memory(const std::string &port_name)
Get the device memory address of an input or output port corresponding to a given port name.
- Parameters
port_name – The name of the input or output port.
- Returns
The device memory address of the input or output port. Returns nullptr if the port does not exist or is the port does not correspond to a device memory address.
void *data_ready_device_address()
Get the CUDA device pointer for the data_ready signal.
This address can be used in CUDA kernels to signal that data is ready for processing in the GPU-resident execution pipeline. The data ready handler GPU-resident operators can use this address to atomically signal the data is now ready for processing.
- Returns
Pointer to the device memory location for the data_ready signal.
void *result_ready_device_address()
Get the CUDA device pointer for the result_ready signal.
This address can be used in CUDA kernels to signal that results from the GPU-resident execution are ready for consumption.
- Returns
Pointer to the device memory location for the result_ready signal.
Public Members
ArgsT &&args