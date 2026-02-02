Class GreedyScheduler

Greedy Scheduler.

This is a single-threaded scheduler that will execute operators serially in a deterministic order. Holoscan sorts operators so that execution will occur in topological order (moving from the root to the leaves of the computation graph).

==Parameters==

stop_on_deadlock (bool): If True, the application will terminate if a deadlock state is reached. Defaults to true.

stop_on_deadlock_timeout (int64_t): The amount of time (in ms) before an application is considered to be in deadlock. Defaults to 0.

check_recession_period_ms (double): Duration to sleep before checking the condition of the next operator (default: 0 ms). The units are in ms.