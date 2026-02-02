Class HoloscanUcxReceiver
Defined in File holoscan_ucx_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver
class HoloscanUcxReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver
HoloscanUcxReceiver class optionally tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.
Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for input ports specified via
Operator::setupwhen
Application::add_flowhas been used to make a connection across fragments of a distributed application and data flow tracking has been enabled.
==Parameters==
See UcxReceiver for parameter descriptions.
Public Functions
HoloscanUcxReceiver() = default
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t *uid)
This function overrides the UcxReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.
inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanUcxReceiver. It is set at the.See also
create_input_port() function.
- Parameters
op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.
inline void track()
