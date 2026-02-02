Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Class TorchInfer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class TorchInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase

Libtorch based inference class

Public Functions

TorchInfer(const std::string &model_file_path, bool cuda_flag, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out, int device_id, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream)

Constructor.

Parameters

  • model_file_path – Path to torch model file

  • cuda_flag – Flag to show if inference will happen using CUDA

  • cuda_buf_in – Flag to demonstrate if input data buffer is on cuda

  • cuda_buf_out – Flag to demonstrate if output data buffer will be on cuda

~TorchInfer()

Destructor.

virtual InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>> &input_data, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>> &output_buffer, cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t *cuda_event_inference)

Does the Core inference. The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in cuda_event_inference.

Parameters

  • input_data – Vector of Input DataBuffer

  • output_buffer – Vector of Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results

  • cuda_event_data – CUDA event to synchronize input data preparation

  • cuda_event_inference – Pointer to CUDA event for inference synchronization

Returns

InferStatus

virtual bool set_dynamic_input_dimension(const std::vector<std::string> &input_tensors, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dims_per_tensor)

Updates the dimensions per tensor in case of dynamic inputs. Using the input Holoscan tensors and their dimension mapping, the internal input size vector is updated.

Parameters

  • input_tensors – Vector of input Holoscan tensor names

  • dims_per_tensorMap storing the dimensions as values and Holoscan tensor names as keys.

Returns

true if the dynamic input dimensions were successfully updated, false otherwise

void print_model_details()

Print model details.

virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const

Get input data dimensions to the model.

Returns

Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.

virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const

Get output data dimensions from the model.

Returns

Vector of output dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the output tensor.

virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const

Get input data types from the model.

Returns

Vector of values as datatype per input tensor

virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const

Get output data types from the model.

Returns

Vector of values as datatype per output tensor

