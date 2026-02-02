class IOSpec

Get the queue size of the input/output port.

Note: This value is only used for initializing input ports. ‘queue_size_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’ method or the ‘IOSpec::queue_size(int64_t)’ method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set.

Note: For input ports, a queue size greater than 1 will also set the default MessageAvailableCondition min_size to the same value unless you override the port condition. This enables batched execution. Holoscan emits a warning in the default-condition case. If you only want buffering without batching, explicitly set min_size=1 . Holoscan plans to introduce an explicit batch_size configuration and change queue_size / size to control queue capacity only; setting min_size explicitly now will make future migration straightforward.