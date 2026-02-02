Class MessageAvailableCondition

Condition class that allows an operator to execute only when one or more messages are available on a given input port.

This condition applies to a specific input port of the operator as determined by setting the “receiver” argument.

This condition can also be set via the Operator::setup method using IOSpec::condition with ConditionType::kMessageAvailable . In that case, the receiver is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary.

==Parameters==

min_size (uint64_t): The minimum number of messages that must be available on the input port before the operator will be considered READY.

front_stage_max_size (size_t): If set, the condition will only allow execution if the number of messages in the front stage of the receiver’s double-buffer queue does not exceed this count. In most cases, this parameter does not need to be set.

receiver (std::string): The receiver whose message queue will be checked. This should be specified by the name of the Operator’s input port the condition will apply to. The Holoscan SDK will then automatically replace the port name with the actual receiver object at application run time.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit MessageAvailableCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



MessageAvailableCondition ( ) = default



inline explicit MessageAvailableCondition ( size_t min_size )



inline MessageAvailableCondition ( size_t min_size , size_t front_stage_max_size )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



inline void receiver ( std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > receiver )



inline std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > receiver ( )



void min_size ( uint64_t min_size )



inline uint64_t min_size ( )



void front_stage_max_size ( size_t front_stage_max_size )



inline size_t front_stage_max_size ( )



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the component. This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.