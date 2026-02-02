Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Class OrConditionCombiner

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class OrConditionCombiner : public holoscan::ConditionCombiner

Simulates the bitwise OR operation when combining scheduling conditions.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit OrConditionCombiner(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
OrConditionCombiner() = default
OrConditionCombiner(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner *get() const
