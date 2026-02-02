class OutputContext

Send message data (GXF Entity) to the output port with the given name.

This method is for interoperability with the GXF Codelet.

The object to be sent must be an object with holoscan::gxf::Entity type and the output port with the given name must exist.

If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.

Example:

Copy Copied! class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("out"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); // The type of `tensor` is 'std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>'. auto tensor = in_message.get<Tensor>(); // Process with 'tensor' here. // ... // Create a new message (Entity) auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(&context); out_message.add(tensor, "tensor"); // Send the processed message. op_output.emit(out_message, "out"); } };