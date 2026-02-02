Class StreamOrderedAllocator

StreamOrderedAllocator uses cudaMallocFromPoolAsync / cudaFreeAsync dynamically without a pool.

This allocator only supports CUDA device memory. If host memory is also needed, see RMMAllocator . This allocator does not provide bounded execution times.

Because it is a CudaAllocator it supports both synchronous ( allocate , free ) and asynchronous ( allocate_async , free_async ) APIs for memory allocation.

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

==Parameters==

device_memory_initial_size (std::string, optional): The initial size of the device memory pool. See above for the format accepted. Defaults to “8MB” on aarch64 and “16MB” on x86_64.

device_memory_max_size (std::string, optional): The maximum size of the device memory pool. See above for the format accepted. The default is to use twice the value set for device_memory_initial_size .

release_threshold (std::string, optional): The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See above for the format accepted. The default value is “4MB”.

dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use. (Default: 0)

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit StreamOrderedAllocator ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



StreamOrderedAllocator ( ) = default



StreamOrderedAllocator ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: StreamOrderedAllocator * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.