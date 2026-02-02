Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public testing::Test

Class Documentation

class OperatorTestBase : public testing::Test

Base test fixture for operator unit tests.

Provides common setup and teardown functionality for operator tests. Use this as a base class instead of directly inheriting from ::testing::Test to ensure consistent test infrastructure across all operator tests.

Protected Functions

inline void SetUp() override
inline void TearDown() override
