Template Class TestHarnessSinkOp

Simple validation sink operator.

This operator receives data from the test operator and validates it against a set of provided validation functions. It is used to test operators that produce data to be consumed by another operator. For operators with N output ports, the test application should create N sink operators.

Template Parameters T – The type of the data to receive

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (TestHarnessSinkOp) TestHarnessSinkOp()=default

inline virtual void setup ( holoscan :: OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

inline virtual void compute ( holoscan :: InputContext & op_input , holoscan :: OutputContext & , holoscan :: ExecutionContext & ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

inline void set_validator ( std :: function < void ( const T & ) > validator )



inline void set_validators ( const std :: vector < std :: function < void ( const T & ) > > & validators )

