Class Buffer
Defined in File buffer.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer(Class CudaHostMappedBuffer)
public holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer(Class DeviceBuffer)
class Buffer
Base class for a buffer containing typed data.
Subclassed by holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer, holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer
Public Functions
inline explicit Buffer(BufferDataType data_type = BufferDataType::Float32, int device_id = 0)
Constructor with default type.
- Parameters
data_type – Data type, defaults to Float32
device_id – GPU device ID, defaults to 0
virtual ~Buffer() = default
virtual void *data() = 0
Get the data buffer.
- Returns
Void pointer to the buffer
virtual size_t size() const = 0
Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.
- Returns
size in elements
virtual size_t get_bytes() const = 0
Get the bytes allocated.
- Returns
allocated bytes
virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) = 0
Resize the underlying buffer.
- Parameters
number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with
inline BufferDataType get_datatype() const
Get the datatype.
- Returns
datatype
inline int get_device() const
Get the device ID.
- Returns
device ID
Protected Attributes
BufferDataType data_type_
Datatype of the elements in the buffer.
int device_id_
Device ID.
