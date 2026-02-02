Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
struct GPUInfo

GPUInfo struct.

This struct is responsible for holding the GPU information.

Public Members

uint64_t metric_flags = 0

The metric flags.

uint32_t index = 0

The GPU index.

char name[64] = {}

The GPU name.

bool is_integrated = false

The GPU is integrated.

nvml::nvmlPciInfo_st pci = {}

The GPU PCI information.

char serial[30] = {}

The GPU serial number.

char uuid[80] = {}

The GPU UUID

uint32_t gpu_utilization = 0

The GPU utilization. Percent of time over the past sample period during which one or more kernels was executing on the GPU.

uint32_t memory_utilization = 0

The memory utilization. Percent of time over the past sample period during which global (device) memory was being read or written.

uint64_t memory_total = 0

The total memory (in bytes)

uint64_t memory_free = 0

The free memory (in bytes)

uint64_t memory_used = 0

The used memory (in bytes)

float memory_usage = 0.0F

The memory usage (in percent)

uint32_t power_limit = 0

The power limit (in milliwatts)

uint32_t power_usage = 0

The power usage (in milliwatts)

uint32_t temperature = 0

The temperature (in degrees Celsius)

