Struct GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy::AvailableSystemResourceComparator

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy.

Struct Documentation

struct AvailableSystemResourceComparator

Public Functions

bool operator()(const AvailableSystemResource &a, const AvailableSystemResource &b) const
