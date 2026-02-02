Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Struct Documentation

struct InterfacePort

Interface port that maps external subgraph port name to an internal operator port.

Public Types

enum class PortType

Type of interface port.

Values:

enumerator kData

Regular data port (for data flow)

enumerator kExecution

Execution control port (for control flow)

Public Members

std::shared_ptr<Operator> internal_operator

Internal operator that owns the port.

std::string internal_port_name

Port name on the internal operator.

bool is_input

Whether this is an input port (vs output)

PortType port_type = PortType::kData

Port type (data or execution)

