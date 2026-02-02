Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Struct ServiceKeyHash

Struct Documentation

struct ServiceKeyHash

Hash function for ServiceKey to enable use in hash-based containers.

This functor provides a hash function for ServiceKey objects, allowing them to be used as keys in std::unordered_map and similar containers.

Public Functions

inline std::size_t operator()(const ServiceKey &key) const noexcept

Compute hash value for a ServiceKey.

The hash is computed by XORing the hashes of the type_index and string id.

Parameters

key – The ServiceKey to hash.

Returns

Hash value for the key.

