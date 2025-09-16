Class Application
Base Type
public holoscan::Fragment(Class Fragment)
-
class Application : public holoscan::Fragment
Application class.
An application acquires and processes streaming data. An application is a collection of fragments where each fragment can be allocated to execute on a physical node of a Holoscan cluster.
Public Functions
-
explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string> &argv = {})
Construct a new Application object.
This constructor parses the command line for flags that are recognized by App Driver/Worker, and removes all recognized flags so users can use the remaining flags for their own purposes.
The command line arguments are retrieved from /proc/self/cmdline so that the single-fragment application works as expected without any command line arguments.
The arguments after processing arguments are stored in the
argv_member variable and the reference to the vector of arguments can be accessed through the
argv()method.
Example:
#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp> class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application { // ... }; int main(int argc, char** argv) { auto my_argv = holoscan::Application({"myapp", "--driver", "my_arg1", "--address=10.0.0.1"}).argv(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(" my_argv: {}", fmt::join(my_argv, " ")); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO( " argv: {} (argc: {}) ", fmt::join(std::vector<std::string>(argv, argv + argc), " "), argc); auto app_argv = holoscan::Application().argv(); // do not use reference ('auto&') here HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("app_argv: {} (size: {})", fmt::join(app_argv, " "), app_argv.size()); auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("app->argv() == app_argv: {}", app->argv() == app_argv); app->run(); return 0; } // $ ./myapp --driver --input image.dat --address 10.0.0.20 // my_argv: myapp my_arg1 // argv: ./myapp --driver --input image.dat --address 10.0.0.20 (argc: 6) // app_argv: ./myapp --input image.dat (size: 3) // app->argv() == app_argv: true
- Parameters
argv – The command line arguments.
-
~Application() override = default
Create a new fragment.
- Template Parameters
FragmentT – The type of the fragment to create.
- Parameters
name – The name of the fragment.
args – The arguments to pass to the fragment constructor.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the created fragment.
Create a new fragment.
- Template Parameters
FragmentT – The type of the fragment to create.
- Parameters
args – The arguments to pass to the fragment constructor.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the created fragment.
-
std::string &description()
Get the application description.
- Returns
The application description.
-
Application &description(const std::string &desc) &
Set the application description.
- Parameters
desc – The application description
- Returns
The reference to this application (for chaining).
-
Application &&description(const std::string &desc) &&
Set the application description.
- Parameters
desc – The application description
- Returns
The reference to this application (for chaining).
-
std::string &version()
Get the application version.
- Returns
The application version.
-
Application &version(const std::string &version) &
Set the application version.
- Parameters
version – The application version
- Returns
The reference to this application (for chaining).
-
Application &&version(const std::string &version) &&
Set the application version.
- Parameters
version – The application version
- Returns
The reference to this application (for chaining).
-
std::vector<std::string> &argv()
Get the reference to the command line arguments after processing flags.
The returned vector includes the executable name as the first element.
- Returns
The reference to the command line arguments after processing flags.
-
CLIOptions &options()
Get the reference to the CLI options.
- Returns
The reference to the CLI options.
-
FragmentGraph &fragment_graph()
Get the fragment connection graph.
When two operators are connected through
add_flow(Fragment, Fragment), the fragment connection graph is automatically updated. The fragment connection graph is used to assign transmitters and receivers to the corresponding Operator instances in the fragment so that the application can be executed in a distributed manner.
- Returns
The reference to the fragment connection graph (
Graphobject.)
Add a fragment to the graph.
The information of the fragment is stored in the Graph object. If the fragment is already added, this method does nothing.
- Parameters
frag – The fragment to be added.
Add a flow between two fragments.
It takes two fragments and a vector of string pairs as arguments. The vector of string pairs is used to connect the output ports of the first fragment to the input ports of the second fragment. The input and output ports of the operators are specified as a string in the format of
<operator name>.<port name>. If the operator has only one input or output port, the port name can be omitted.
class App : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; auto fragment1 = make_fragment<Fragment1>("fragment1"); auto fragment2 = make_fragment<Fragment2>("fragment2"); add_flow(fragment1, fragment2, {{"blur_image", "sharpen_image"}}); } };
In the above example, the output port of the
blur_imageoperator in
fragment1is connected to the input port of the
sharpen_imageoperator in
fragment2. Since
blur_imageand
sharpen_imageoperators have only one output/input port, the port names are omitted.
The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object and can be accessed through the
fragment_graph()method.
If the upstream fragment or the downstream fragment is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
- Parameters
upstream_frag – The upstream fragment.
downstream_frag – The downstream fragment.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the output port of the operator in the upstream fragment and the second element is the input port of the operator in the downstream fragment.
-
-
virtual void compose_graph() override
Calls compose() if the fragment graph is not composed yet.
-
virtual void run() override
Initialize the graph and run the graph.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph.
-
virtual std::future<void> run_async() override
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously.
- Returns
The future object.
-
std::unordered_map<std::string, DataFlowTracker*> track_distributed(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip, uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard, int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold, bool is_limited_tracking = false)
Returns a map of fragment names to DataFlowTracker* corresponding to respective fragments. The trackers will store cumulatively progressive timestamps, meaning a fragment tracker will store the timestamps of operators in the previous fragments as well.
- Parameters
num_start_messages_to_skip – The number of start messages to skip.
num_last_messages_to_discard – The number of last messages to discard.
latency_threshold – The latency threshold.
is_limited_tracking – Whether to enable limited tracking for performance.
-
- Returns
std::unordered_map<std::string, DataFlowTracker*> Fragment name to DataFlowTracker* mapping.
-
virtual bool is_metadata_enabled() const override
Determine whether metadata is enabled by default for operators in this application.
Note that individual fragments may override the application-level default via
Fragment::enable_metadataand individual operators may override their fragment’s default via
Operator::enable_metadata.
- Returns
Boolean indicating whether metadata is enabled.
-
virtual void is_metadata_enabled(bool enable) override
Deprecated method to enable or disable metadata for the application.
Please use
enable_metadatainstead.
- Parameters
enable – Boolean indicating whether metadata should be enabled.
-
virtual void enable_metadata(bool enable) override
Enable or disable metadata for the application.
Controls whether metadata is enabled or disabled by default for fragments in this application. Individual fragments of a distributed application can override this setting using the
Fragment::enable_metadata()method. Similarly, individual operators can override the default for their fragment by using the
Operator::enable_metadata()method.
- Parameters
enable – Boolean indicating whether metadata should be enabled.
-
virtual void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) override
Set the default metadata update policy to be used for fragments within this application.
The metadata policy determines how metadata is merged across multiple receive calls:
MetadataPolicy::kUpdate: Update the existing value when a key already exists.
MetadataPolicy::kInplaceUpdate: Update the existing MetadataObject’s value in-place when a key already exists.
MetadataPolicy::kReject: Do not modify the existing value if a key already exists.
MetadataPolicy::kRaise: Raise an exception if a key already exists (default).
For distributed applications, individual fragments can override the application-level default via
Fragment::metadata_policy.
- Parameters
policy – The metadata update policy to be used by this operator.
-
-
virtual MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const override
Get the default metadata update policy used for fragments within this application.
If a value was set for a specific fragment via
Fragment::metadata_policythat value will take precedence over this application default. Similarly individual operators can override the default policy for their fragment via
Operator::metadata_policy.
- Returns
The default metadata update policy used by operators in this fragment.
-
std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const
Get the AppDriverClient for the application.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the AppDriverClient.
-
void initiate_distributed_app_shutdown(const std::string &fragment_name)
Initiate shutdown of the distributed application.
This method initiates a shutdown of the distributed application by calling the
initiate_shutdownmethod on the AppDriverClient.
- Parameters
fragment_name – The name of the fragment initiating the shutdown.
Add a data logger to the application.
This method adds a data logger to the application. For distributed applications, the data logger is added to each fragment in the fragment graph.
- Parameters
logger – The data logger to add.
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
If there are multiple output ports in the upstream operator or multiple input ports in the downstream operator, it shows an error message.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
-
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
In
port_pairs, an empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.
If a non-existent port name is specified in
port_pairs, it first checks if there is a parameter with the same name but with a type of
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>in the downstream operator. If there is such a parameter (e.g.,
receivers), it creates a new input port with a specific label (
<parameter name>:<index>. e.g.,
receivers:0), otherwise it shows an error message.
For example, if a parameter
receiverswant to have an arbitrary number of receivers,
class HolovizOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { ... private: Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> receivers_; ...
Instead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g.,
source_videoand
tensor) and assigning them to the parameter (
receivers):
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... auto& in_source_video = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("source_video"); auto& in_tensor = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("tensor"); spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter (
receivers) as follows:
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
This makes the following code possible in the Application’s
compose()method:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, inference); add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});
Instead of:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "source_video"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, inference); add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "tensor"}});
By using the parameter (
receivers) with
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>type, the framework creates input ports (
receivers:0and
receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the
receiversvector).
Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using
spec.input()with
IOSpec::kAnySizeinstead of using
spec.param()with
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;. It is now recommended to use this new
spec.input-based approach and the old “receivers” parameter approach should be considered deprecated.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.
-
Add a flow between two operators with a connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
connector_type – The connector type.
-
Add a flow between two operators with specified port pairs and a connector type.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.
connector_type – The connector type.
-
Protected Functions
-
AppDriver &driver()
Get the application driver.
- Returns
The reference to the application driver.
-
AppWorker &worker()
Get the application worker.
- Returns
The reference to the application worker.
-
void process_arguments()
-
virtual void reset_state() override
Reset internal application state to allow for multiple run calls.
This method resets the necessary internal state to allow multiple consecutive calls to run() or run_async() without requiring manual cleanup.
Attach application services to a specified fragment.
- Parameters
fragment – The fragment to which services will be attached.
Protected Attributes
-
std::string app_description_ = {}
The description of the application.
-
std::string app_version_ = {"0.0.0"}
The version of the application.
-
CLIParser cli_parser_
The command line parser.
-
std::vector<std::string> argv_
The command line arguments after processing flags.
-
std::shared_ptr<FragmentGraph> fragment_graph_
The fragment connection graph.
-
std::shared_ptr<AppDriver> app_driver_
The application driver.
-
std::shared_ptr<AppWorker> app_worker_
The application worker.
-
bool is_fragment_graph_composed_ = false
Protected Static Functions
-
static expected<SchedulerType, ErrorCode> get_distributed_app_scheduler_env()
-
static void set_scheduler_for_fragments(std::vector<FragmentNodeType> &target_fragments)
Set the scheduler for fragments object.
Set scheduler for each fragment to use multi-thread scheduler by default because UcxTransmitter/UcxReceiver doesn’t work with GreedyScheduler with the following graph.
Fragment (fragment1)
Fragment (fragment2)
Operator (op3)
Input ports
in1
in2
-
-
-
With the following graph connections, due to how UcxTransmitter/UcxReceiver works, UCX connections between op1 and op3 and between op2 and op3 are not established (resulting in a deadlock).
op1.out -> op3.in1
op2.out -> op3.in2
- Parameters
target_fragments – The fragments to set the scheduler.
-
Friends
- friend class AppDriver
- friend class AppWorker
- explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string> &argv = {})