NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Class DefaultFragmentService
Defined in File fragment_service.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::FragmentService(Class FragmentService)
-
class DefaultFragmentService : public holoscan::FragmentService
Base class for services to be registered in the fragment service registry.
Fragment services provide a way to share resources and functionality across operators within a fragment or application.
Public Functions
-
DefaultFragmentService() = default
-
~DefaultFragmentService() = default
-
DefaultFragmentService(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete
-
DefaultFragmentService &operator=(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete
-
DefaultFragmentService(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default
-
DefaultFragmentService &operator=(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default
Get the resource cast to a specific type.
- Template Parameters
ResourceT – The type to cast the resource to.
- Returns
Shared pointer to the resource cast to ResourceT, or nullptr if cast fails.
-
inline virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override
Get the underlying resource.
- Returns
Shared pointer to the resource.
Set the underlying resource.
Protected Attributes
-
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource_
Friends
- friend class Fragment
- DefaultFragmentService() = default
Previous Class DataLoggerResource
Next Class DFFTCollector