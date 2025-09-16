NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class ManagerInfer

Class Documentation

class ManagerInfer

Manager class for inference.

Public Functions

ManagerInfer()

Default Constructor.

~ManagerInfer()

Destructor.

InferStatus set_inference_params(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs> &inference_specs)

Create inference settings and memory.

Parameters

inference_specs – specifications for inference

Returns

InferStatus with appropriate code and message

InferStatus execute_inference(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs> &inference_specs, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)

Prepares and launches single/multiple inference.

The provided CUDA stream is used to prepare the input data and will be used to operate on the output data, any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this stream.

Parameters

  • inference_specs – specifications for inference

  • cuda_stream – CUDA stream

Returns

InferStatus with appropriate code and message

InferStatus run_core_inference(const std::string &model_name, const DataMap &permodel_preprocess_data, const DataMap &permodel_output_data, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)

Executes Core inference for a particular model and generates inferred data The provided CUDA stream is used to prepare the input data and will be used to operate on the output data, any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this stream.

Parameters

  • model_name – Input model to do the inference on

  • permodel_preprocess_data – Input DataMap with model name as key and DataBuffer as value

  • permodel_output_data – Output DataMap with tensor name as key and DataBuffer as value

  • cuda_stream – CUDA stream

Returns

InferStatus with appropriate code and message

void cleanup()

Cleans up internal context per model.

DimType get_input_dimensions() const

Get input dimension per model.

Returns

Map with model name as key and dimension as value

DimType get_output_dimensions() const

Get output dimension per tensor.

Returns

Map with tensor name as key and dimension as value

