What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Class ProcessorContext

Class ProcessorContext

Class Documentation

class ProcessorContext

Processor Context class

Public Functions

ProcessorContext()
InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings &process_operations, const Mappings &custom_kernels, bool use_cuda_graphs, const std::string config_path)

Initialize the preprocessor context

Parameters

  • process_operationsMap of tensor name as key, mapped to list of operations to be applied in sequence on the tensor

  • custom_kernelsMap of custom kernel identifier, mapped to related value as a string

  • use_cuda_graphs – Flag to enable CUDA Graphs for processing custom CUDA kernels

  • config_path – Configuration path as a string

Returns

InferStatus with appropriate holoinfer_code and message.

InferStatus process(const MultiMappings &tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings &in_out_tensor_map, DataMap &processed_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream = 0)

Process the tensors with operations as initialized. Toolkit supports one tensor input and output per model

Parameters

  • tensor_oper_mapMap of tensor name as key, mapped to list of operations to be applied in sequence on the tensor

  • in_out_tensor_mapMap of input tensor name mapped to vector of output tensor names after processing

  • processed_result_mapMap is updated with output tensor name as key mapped to processed output as a vector of float32 type

  • dimension_mapMap is updated with model name as key mapped to dimension of processed data as a vector

  • process_with_cuda – Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA

  • cuda_stream – CUDA stream to use when procseeing is done with CUDA

Returns

InferStatus with appropriate holoinfer_code and message.

DataMap get_processed_data() const

Get output data per Tensor Toolkit supports one output per Tensor, in float32 type

Returns

Map of tensor name as key mapped to the output float32 type data as a vector

DimType get_processed_data_dims() const

Get output dimension per model Toolkit supports one output per model

Returns

Map of model as key mapped to the output dimension (of processed data) as a vector

Previous Class Params
Next Template Class ThreadSafeQueue
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here