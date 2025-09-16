Class MultiThreadScheduler

Multi-Thread scheduler.

This is a multi-thread scheduler that uses an event-based design. In addition to the specified worker_thread_number of threads for executing operators, it utilizes an additional polling thread that is used to check the execution readiness status of operators at period specified by check_recession_period_ms .

==Parameters==

worker_thread_number (int64_t): The number of (CPU) worker threads to use for executing operators. Defaults to 1.

stop_on_deadlock (bool): If True, the application will terminate if a deadlock state is reached. Defaults to true.

stop_on_deadlock_timeout (int64_t): The amount of time (in ms) before an application is considered to be in deadlock. Defaults to 0.

check_recession_period_ms (int64_t): How often the polling thread checks for whether an operator is ready to execute. The value is in ms (default: 5).