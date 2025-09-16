Class VirtualReceiverOp
Defined in File virtual_operator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ops::VirtualOperator(Class VirtualOperator)
class VirtualReceiverOp : public holoscan::ops::VirtualOperator
Virtual Receiver operator.
This operator represents a receiver that is connected to a transmitter in another fragment. Although this operator has an output port, the output port (and its name) of this operator represents the input port (and its name) of an operator that is connected to this operator in the same fragment.
Public Functions
template<typename StringT, typename ArgListT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> && std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
inline explicit VirtualReceiverOp(StringT &&input_port, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgListT &&arg_list)
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
