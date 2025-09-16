NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Class UcxSerializationBuffer

Class UcxSerializationBuffer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UcxSerializationBuffer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Memory buffer used by UcxComponentSerializer and UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer.

All non-tensor entities get serialized to this buffer, which will be transmitted in an active message header by UcxTransmitter.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxSerializationBuffer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxSerializationBuffer() = default
UcxSerializationBuffer(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer *get() const
Previous Class UcxReceiver
Next Class UcxTransmitter
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here