Function holoscan::dds_qos::apply_reader_qos
Defined in File fastdds_qos_profiles.hpp
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inline void holoscan::dds_qos::apply_reader_qos(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataReaderQos &dds_qos, const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile &qos)
Map a GXF QoSProfile struct to FastDDS DataReaderQos.
Maps the same fields as apply_writer_qos(), except:
See also
lifespan is not applicable to readers (DDS spec)
max_blocking_time is not applicable to readers (writer-side only)
transport_priority is not applicable to readers
docs/PUBSUB_DESIGN/DDS_BACKEND_ADOPT_NEW_GXF_APIS.md §3
- Parameters
dds_qos – The DataReaderQos to configure (modified in-place). Must be freshly default-initialized (e.g.
DATAREADER_QOS_DEFAULT). Reusing a previously configured object may leave stale values.
qos – The GXF QoSProfile to map from.
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