Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Function holoscan::dds_qos::apply_reader_qos

Function Documentation

inline void holoscan::dds_qos::apply_reader_qos(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataReaderQos &dds_qos, const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile &qos)

Map a GXF QoSProfile struct to FastDDS DataReaderQos.

Maps the same fields as apply_writer_qos(), except:

  • lifespan is not applicable to readers (DDS spec)

  • max_blocking_time is not applicable to readers (writer-side only)

  • transport_priority is not applicable to readers

See also

docs/PUBSUB_DESIGN/DDS_BACKEND_ADOPT_NEW_GXF_APIS.md §3

Parameters

  • dds_qos – The DataReaderQos to configure (modified in-place). Must be freshly default-initialized (e.g. DATAREADER_QOS_DEFAULT). Reusing a previously configured object may leave stale values.

  • qos – The GXF QoSProfile to map from.
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