Function holoscan::utils::transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t&, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, OutputContext&, std::vector&, HoloInfer::DimType&, bool, bool, const nvidia::gxf::Handle&, const std::string&, const cudaStream_t&, TensorTransmitCache&)

Transmits multiple buffers via GXF Transmitters with persistent message caching.

Unlike the other overloads, this variant allocates the output GXF entity and inserts tensor components only once (on the first call). On subsequent calls the pre-allocated tensor buffers are reused and only the data is updated via memcpy / cudaMemcpyAsync. A tensor is reshaped (and its backing memory reallocated) only when the incoming buffer size exceeds the current allocation capacity. The persistent entity is emitted by reference-counted copy each frame rather than being moved, so the cache remains valid for the next call.