NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Function holoscan::gxf::process_condition_arg
Function holoscan::gxf::process_condition_arg
Defined in
File parameter_utils.hpp
Function Documentation
inline
void
holoscan
::
gxf
::
process_condition_arg
(
void
*
gxf_context
,
uint64_t
cid
,
holoscan
::
Parameter
<
void
*
>
*
param_ptr
,
YAML
::
Node
&
param_gxf
,
std
::
function
<
void
(
const
Arg
&
)
>
add_arg_func
)
Helper function to process a condition argument.
