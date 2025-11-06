NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Function holoscan::gxf::process_condition_arg

Function Documentation

inline void holoscan::gxf::process_condition_arg(void *gxf_context, uint64_t cid, holoscan::Parameter<void*> *param_ptr, YAML::Node &param_gxf, std::function<void(const Arg&)> add_arg_func)

Helper function to process a condition argument.

