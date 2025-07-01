Struct FirstFitAllocatorBase::Memory

Update this node using information from both children.

Updates the node’s properties based on its left and right children:

size = left.size + right.size

left = left.left or left.size + right.left iff left.max == left.size

right = right.right or right.right + left.right iff right.max == right.size

max = max(left.max, right.max, left.right + right.left)