NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Struct ServiceKey

Struct ServiceKey

Struct Documentation

struct ServiceKey

Key structure for service registry that combines type and identifier.

Public Functions

inline bool operator==(const ServiceKey &other) const noexcept

Equality comparison operator.

Public Members

std::type_index type

Type of the service.

std::string id

Service identifier (empty string for default instance)

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
