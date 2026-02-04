Variable holoscan::network_context_default_name_v

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Variable Documentation

template<typename NetworkContextT>
constexpr const char *holoscan::network_context_default_name_v = network_context_default_name<NetworkContextT>::value

Helper template variable for easier access to network context default names (C++17).

Usage: network_context_default_name_v<UcxContext> returns “ucx_context”

Template Parameters

NetworkContextT – The network context type.

