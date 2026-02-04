Variable holoscan::network_context_default_name_v
Defined in File component_traits.hpp
-
template<typename NetworkContextT>
constexpr const char *holoscan::network_context_default_name_v = network_context_default_name<NetworkContextT>::value
Helper template variable for easier access to network context default names (C++17).
Usage: network_context_default_name_v<UcxContext> returns “ucx_context”
- Template Parameters
NetworkContextT – The network context type.
