Variable holoscan::operator_default_name_v
Defined in File component_traits.hpp
template<typename OperatorT>
constexpr const char *holoscan::operator_default_name_v = operator_default_name<OperatorT>::value
Helper template variable for easier access to operator default names (C++17).
Usage: operator_default_name_v<InferenceOp> returns “inference”
- Template Parameters
OperatorT – The operator type.
