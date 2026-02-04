Variable holoscan::operator_default_name_v

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Variable Documentation

template<typename OperatorT>
constexpr const char *holoscan::operator_default_name_v = operator_default_name<OperatorT>::value

Helper template variable for easier access to operator default names (C++17).

Usage: operator_default_name_v<InferenceOp> returns “inference”

Template Parameters

OperatorT – The operator type.

