Variable holoscan::resource_default_name_v
Defined in File component_traits.hpp
-
template<typename ResourceT>
constexpr const char *holoscan::resource_default_name_v = resource_default_name<ResourceT>::value
Helper template variable for easier access to resource default names (C++17).
Usage: resource_default_name_v<UnboundedAllocator> returns “unbounded_allocator”
- Template Parameters
ResourceT – The resource type.
Previous Variable holoscan::operator_default_name_v
Next Variable holoscan::scheduler_default_name_v