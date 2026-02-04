Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.11.0  Variable holoscan::resource_default_name_v

Variable holoscan::resource_default_name_v

Variable Documentation

template<typename ResourceT>
constexpr const char *holoscan::resource_default_name_v = resource_default_name<ResourceT>::value

Helper template variable for easier access to resource default names (C++17).

Usage: resource_default_name_v<UnboundedAllocator> returns “unbounded_allocator”

Template Parameters

ResourceT – The resource type.

Previous Variable holoscan::operator_default_name_v
Next Variable holoscan::scheduler_default_name_v
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 4, 2026
content here