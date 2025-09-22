holoscan.operators
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Operators.
|
holoscan.operators.AJASourceOp
|Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
|
holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
|Bayer Demosaic operator.
|
holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
|Format conversion operator.
|
holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment[, ...])
|Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
|
holoscan.operators.InferenceOp
|Inference operator.
|
holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp
|Holoinfer Processing operator.
|
holoscan.operators.NTV2Channel
|Members:
|
holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, ...)
|Simple receiver operator.
|
holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, ...)
|Simple transmitter operator.
|
holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
|Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
|
holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp
|Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
|
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
|Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
|
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
|Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- class holoscan.operators.AJASourceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.AJASourceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, device: str = '0', channel: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.NTV2Channel = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL1: 0>, width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, rdma: bool = False, enable_overlay: bool = False, overlay_channel: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.NTV2Channel = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL2: 1>, overlay_rdma: bool = True, name: str = 'aja_source') → None
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
- Named inputs:
- overlay_buffer_input: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional)
The operator does not require a message on this input port in order for
computeto be called. If a message is found, and
enable_overlayis
True, the image will be mixed with the image captured by the AJA card. If enable_overlay is
False, any message on this port will be ignored.
- Named outputs:
- video_buffer_output: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
The output video frame from the AJA capture card. If
overlay_rdmais
True, this video buffer will be on the device, otherwise it will be in pinned host memory.
- overlay_buffer_output: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional)
This output port will only emit a video buffer when
enable_overlayis
True. If
overlay_rdmais
True, this video buffer will be on the device, otherwise it will be in pinned host memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- devicestr, optional
The device to target (e.g. “0” for device 0)
- channelholoscan.operators.NTV2Channel or int, optional
The camera NTV2Channel to use for output.
- widthint, optional
Width of the video stream.
- heightint, optional
Height of the video stream.
- framerateint, optional
Frame rate of the video stream.
- rdmabool, optional
Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled.
- enable_overlaybool, optional
Boolean indicating whether a separate overlay channel is enabled.
- overlay_channelholoscan.operators.NTV2Channel or int, optional
The camera NTV2Channel to use for overlay output.
- overlay_rdmabool, optional
Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled for the overlay.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.AJASourceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.AJASourceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Bayer Demosaic operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp) -> None
Bayer Demosaic operator.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, in_tensor_name: str = ‘’, out_tensor_name: str = ‘’, interpolation_mode: int = 0, bayer_grid_pos: int = 2, generate_alpha: bool = False, alpha_value: int = 255, name: str = ‘format_converter’) -> None
Bayer Demosaic operator.
- Named inputs:
- receiver: nvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). The video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. This must be a device tensor in either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format.
- Named outputs:
- transmitter: nvidia::gxf::Tensor
The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if alpha_value is
True, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by out_tensor_name.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the input tensor.
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor.
- interpolation_modeint, optional
The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/group__typedefs__npp.html#ga2b58ebd329141d560aa4367f1708f191
- bayer_grid_posint, optional
The Bayer grid position (default of 2 = GBRG). Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/group__typedefs__npp.html#ga5597309d6766fb2dffe155990d915ecb
- generate_alphabool, optional
Generate alpha channel.
- alpha_valueint, optional
Alpha value to be generated if generate_alpha is set to
True.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Format conversion operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, out_dtype: str, in_dtype: str = '', in_tensor_name: str = '', out_tensor_name: str = '', scale_min: float = 0.0, scale_max: float = 1.0, alpha_value: int = 255, resize_height: int = 0, resize_width: int = 0, resize_mode: int = 0, out_channel_order: List[int] = [], cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Format conversion operator.
- Named inputs:
- source_video: nvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be in format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12. This video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. This must be a device tensor in one of several supported formats (unsigned 8-bit int or float32 graycale, unsigned 8-bit int RGB or RGBA, YUV420 or NV12).
- Named outputs:
- tensor: nvidia::gxf::Tensor
The output video frame after processing. The shape, data type and number of channels of this output tensor will depend on the specific parameters that were set for this operator. The name of the Tensor transmitted on this port is determined by out_tensor_name.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
- out_dtypestr
Destination data type (e.g. “rgb888” or “rgba8888”).
- in_dtypestr, optional
Source data type (e.g. “rgb888” or “rgba8888”).
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the input tensor (default is the empty string, “”).
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor (default is the empty string, “”).
- scale_minfloat, optional
Output will be clipped to this minimum value.
- scale_maxfloat, optional
Output will be clipped to this maximum value.
- alpha_valueint, optional
Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA.
- resize_heightint, optional
Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if resize_height is 0.
- resize_widthint, optional
Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if resize_width is 0.
- resize_modeint, optional
Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s nppiInterpolationMode (default=NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).
- channel_ordersequence of int
Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, allocator=None, receivers=(), tensors=(), color_lut=(), window_title='Holoviz', display_name='DP-0', width=1920, height=1080, framerate=60, use_exclusive_display=False, fullscreen=False, headless=False, enable_render_buffer_input=False, enable_render_buffer_output=False, enable_camera_pose_output=False, font_path='', cuda_stream_pool=None, name='holoviz_op')
Bases:
holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
InputSpec
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method. DepthMapRenderMode InputType OperatorType
- class DepthMapRenderMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
POINTS
LINES
TRIANGLES
Attributes
value
- LINES = <DepthMapRenderMode.LINES: 1>
- POINTS = <DepthMapRenderMode.POINTS: 0>
- TRIANGLES = <DepthMapRenderMode.TRIANGLES: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class InputSpec
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
- Parameters
- tensor_namestr
The tensor name for this input.
- typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str
The type of data that this tensor represents.
Attributes
type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT. depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
Methods
View
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
description(self)
- Returns
- class View
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
Notes
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Attributes
offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) → None
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
Notes
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Attributes
offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.
- property height
- property matrix
- property offset_x
- property offset_y
- property width
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType) -> None
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
- Parameters
- tensor_namestr
The tensor name for this input.
- typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str
The type of data that this tensor represents.
Attributes
type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT. depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. 2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: str) -> None
-
- property color
- property depth_map_render_mode
- description(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec) → str
- Returns
- descriptionstr
YAML string representation of the InputSpec class.
- property line_width
- property opacity
- property point_size
- property priority
- property text
- property type
- property views
- class InputType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
UNKNOWN
COLOR
COLOR_LUT
POINTS
LINES
LINE_STRIP
TRIANGLES
CROSSES
RECTANGLES
OVALS
TEXT
DEPTH_MAP
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR
POINTS_3D
LINES_3D
LINE_STRIP_3D
TRIANGLES_3D
Attributes
value
- COLOR = <InputType.COLOR: 1>
- COLOR_LUT = <InputType.COLOR_LUT: 2>
- CROSSES = <InputType.CROSSES: 7>
- DEPTH_MAP = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP: 11>
- DEPTH_MAP_COLOR = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR: 12>
- LINES = <InputType.LINES: 4>
- LINES_3D = <InputType.LINES_3D: 14>
- LINE_STRIP = <InputType.LINE_STRIP: 5>
- LINE_STRIP_3D = <InputType.LINE_STRIP_3D: 15>
- OVALS = <InputType.OVALS: 9>
- POINTS = <InputType.POINTS: 3>
- POINTS_3D = <InputType.POINTS_3D: 13>
- RECTANGLES = <InputType.RECTANGLES: 8>
- TEXT = <InputType.TEXT: 10>
- TRIANGLES = <InputType.TRIANGLES: 6>
- TRIANGLES_3D = <InputType.TRIANGLES_3D: 16>
- UNKNOWN = <InputType.UNKNOWN: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, receivers: List[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec] = [], tensors: List[holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec] = [], color_lut: List[List[float]] = [], window_title: str = 'Holoviz', display_name: str = 'DP-0', width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, use_exclusive_display: bool = False, fullscreen: bool = False, headless: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_output: bool = False, enable_camera_pose_output: bool = False, font_path: str = '', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'holoviz_op') → None
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
- Named inputs:
- receivers: multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs). On each call to compute, tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored.
- input_specs: list[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec] (optional)
A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute.
- render_buffer_input: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional)
An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to
True, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.
- Named outputs:
- render_buffer_output: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional)
Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to
True.
- camera_pose_output: std::array<float, 16> (optional)
The camera pose. The parameters returned represent the values of a 4x4 row major projection matrix. This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to
True.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional
Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None, will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.
- receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional
List of input receivers.
- tensorssequence of dict, optional
List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the ‘name’ key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.
- color_lutlist of list of float, optional
Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’. Should be shape (n_colors, 4).
- window_titlestr, optional
Title on window canvas.
- display_namestr, optional
In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr.
- widthint, optional
Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode.
- heightint, optional
Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode.
- frameratefloat, optional
Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive mode.
- use_exclusive_displaybool, optional
Enable exclusive display.
- fullscreenbool, optional
Enable fullscreen window.
- headlessbool, optional
Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output.
- enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional
If
True, an additional input port, named ‘render_buffer_input’ is added to the operator.
- enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named ‘render_buffer_output’ is added to the operator.
- enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional.
If
True, an additional output port, named ‘camera_pose_output’ is added to the operator.
- font_pathstr, optional
File path for the font used for rendering text.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
Notes
The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {“color”, “color_lut”, “crosses”, “lines”, “lines_3d”, “line_strip”, “line_strip_3d”, “ovals”, “points”, “points_3d”, “rectangles”, “text”, “triangles”, “triangles_3d”, “depth_map”, “depth_map_color”, “unknown”}. The default type is “unknown” which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.
To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type ‘color’.
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]
Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.
If we also had a “boxes” tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.
tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]
where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.InferenceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Inference operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
DataMap DataVecMap OperatorType
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, backend: str, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, inference_map: dict, model_path_map: dict, pre_processor_map: dict, device_map: dict = {}, backend_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: List[str] = [], out_tensor_names: List[str] = [], infer_on_cpu: bool = False, parallel_inference: bool = True, input_on_cuda: bool = True, output_on_cuda: bool = True, transmit_on_cuda: bool = True, enable_fp16: bool = False, is_engine_path: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'inference') → None
Inference operator.
- Named inputs:
- receivers: multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the models in inference_map.
- Named outputs:
- transmitter: nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
A message containing tensors corresponding to the inference results from all models will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in out_tensor_names.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”, “torch”}
Backend to use for inference. Set “trt” for TensorRT, “torch” for LibTorch and “onnxrt” for the ONNX runtime.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- inference_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataVecMap
Tensor to model map.
- model_path_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataMap
Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.
- pre_processor_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp::DataVecMap
Pre processed data to model map.
- device_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataMap, optional
Mapping of model to GPU ID for inference.
- backend_map: holoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataMap, optional
Mapping of model to backend type for inference. Backend options: “trt” or “torch”
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Input tensors.
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Output tensors.
- infer_on_cpubool, optional
Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU.
- parallel_inferencebool, optional
Whether to enable parallel execution.
- input_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU.
- output_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU.
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU.
- enable_fp16bool, optional
Use 16-bit floating point computations.
- is_engine_pathbool, optional
Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Holoinfer Processing operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
DataMap DataVecMap OperatorType
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, process_operations: dict = {}, processed_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: List[str] = [], out_tensor_names: List[str] = [], input_on_cuda: bool = False, output_on_cuda: bool = False, transmit_on_cuda: bool = False, disable_transmitter: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, config_path: str = '', name: str = 'postprocessor') → None
Holoinfer Processing operator.
- Named inputs:
- receivers: multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the processing operations specified in process_map.
- Named outputs:
- transmitter: nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
A message containing tensors corresponding to the processed results from operations will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in out_tensor_names.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- process_operationsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap
Operations in sequence on tensors.
- processed_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap
Input-output tensor mapping.
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
- input_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU.
- output_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU.
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
- config_pathstr, optional
File path to the config file.
- disable_transmitterbool, optional
If
True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.NTV2Channel
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NTV2_CHANNEL1
NTV2_CHANNEL2
NTV2_CHANNEL3
NTV2_CHANNEL4
NTV2_CHANNEL5
NTV2_CHANNEL6
NTV2_CHANNEL7
NTV2_CHANNEL8
NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS
NTV2_CHANNEL_INVALID
Attributes
value
- NTV2_CHANNEL1 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL1: 0>
- NTV2_CHANNEL2 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL2: 1>
- NTV2_CHANNEL3 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL3: 2>
- NTV2_CHANNEL4 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL4: 3>
- NTV2_CHANNEL5 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL5: 4>
- NTV2_CHANNEL6 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL6: 5>
- NTV2_CHANNEL7 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL7: 6>
- NTV2_CHANNEL8 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL8: 7>
- NTV2_CHANNEL_INVALID = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS: 8>
- NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS: 8>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.NTV2Channel, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple receiver operator.
- Named inputs:
- in: any
A received value.
This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
- *args
Positional arguments.
- **kwargs
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(op_input, op_output, context)
Default implementation of compute
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize()
Default implementation of initialize
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
- start()
Default implementation of start
- stop()
Default implementation of stop
- class holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple transmitter operator.
- Named outputs:
- out: int
An index value that increments by one on each call to compute. The starting value is 1.
On each tick, it transmits an integer to the “out” port.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
- *args
Positional arguments.
- **kwargs
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(op_input, op_output, context)
Default implementation of compute
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize()
Default implementation of initialize
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
- start()
Default implementation of start
- stop()
Default implementation of stop
- class holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.segmentation_postprocessor._segmentation_postprocessor.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, in_tensor_name: str = '', network_output_type: str = 'softmax', data_format: str = 'hwc', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'segmentation_postprocessor') → None
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
- Named inputs:
- in_tensor: nvidia::gxf::Tensor
Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point tensor with name in_tensor_name. The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via data_format.
- Named outputs:
- out_tensor: nvidia::gxf::Tensor
Emits a message containing a tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
Name of the input tensor.
- network_output_typestr, optional
Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’).
- data_formatstr, optional
Data format of network output.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.segmentation_postprocessor._segmentation_postprocessor.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, device: str = '0', width: int = 0, height: int = 0, num_buffers: int = 4, pixel_format: str = 'auto', name: str = 'v4l2_video_capture') → None
Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source (e.g. Built-in HDMI capture card or USB camera)
https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/v4.9/media/uapi/v4l/v4l2.html
- Inputs a video stream from a V4L2 node, including USB cameras and HDMI IN.
Input stream is on host. If no pixel format is specified in the yaml configuration file, the pixel format will be automatically selected. However, only AB24 and YUYV are then supported. If a pixel format is specified in the yaml file, then this format will be used. However, note that the operator then expects that this format can be encoded as RGBA32. If not, the behaviour is undefined.
Output stream is on host. Always RGBA32 at this time.
-
Use holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp to move data from the host to a GPU device.
- Named output:
- signal: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
Emits a message containing a video buffer on the host with format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA.
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocator
holoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- devicestr
The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0)
- widthint, optional
Width of the video stream.
- heightint, optional
Height of the video stream.
- num_buffersint, optional
Number of V4L2 buffers to use.
- pixel_formatstr
Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc))
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- spec
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- spec
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, directory: str, basename: str, flush_on_tick: bool = False, name: str = 'recorder') → None
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
- Named inputs:
- input: nvidia::gxf::Tensor
A message containing a video frame to serialize to disk.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- directorystr
Directory path for storing files.
- basenamestr
User specified file name without extension.
- flush_on_tickbool, optional
Flushes output buffer on every tick when
True.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, directory: str, basename: str, batch_size: int = 1, ignore_corrupted_entities: bool = True, frame_rate: float = 1.0, realtime: bool = True, repeat: bool = False, count: int = 0, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- Named output:
- output: nvidia::gxf::Tensor
A message containing a video frame deserialized from disk.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- directorystr
Directory path for reading files from.
- basenamestr
User specified file name without extension.
- batch_sizeint, optional
Number of entities to read and publish for one tick.
- ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional
If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated.
- frame_ratefloat, optional
Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps.
- realtimebool, optional
Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps.
- repeatbool, optional
Repeat video stream in a loop.
- countint, optional
Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early.
- namestr, optional
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.