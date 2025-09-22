Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1  holoscan.resources

holoscan.resources

This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Resources.

holoscan.resources.Allocator Base allocator class.
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool Block memory pool resource.
holoscan.resources.Clock Base clock class.
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool CUDA stream pool.
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver Receiver using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.ManualClock Manual clock class.
holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType Members:
holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock Real-time clock class.
holoscan.resources.Receiver Base GXF receiver class.
holoscan.resources.SerializationBuffer Serialization Buffer.
holoscan.resources.StdComponentSerializer Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.
holoscan.resources.Transmitter Base GXF transmitter class.
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator Unbounded allocator.
holoscan.resources.UcxComponentSerializer UCX component serializer.
holoscan.resources.UcxEntitySerializer UCX entity serializer.
holoscan.resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer UCX Holoscan component serializer.
holoscan.resources.UcxReceiver UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.UcxSerializationBuffer UCX serialization buffer.
holoscan.resources.UcxTransmitter UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
holoscan.resources.VideoStreamSerializer Serializer for video streams.

class holoscan.resources.Allocator

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base allocator class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator) → None

Base allocator class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

Block memory pool resource.

Provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.BlockMemoryPool, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, storage_type: int, block_size: int, num_blocks: int, dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'block_memory_pool') → None

Block memory pool resource.

Provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

storage_typeint or holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

The storage type (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System).

block_sizeint

The size of each block in the memory pool (in bytes).

num_blocksint

The number of blocks in the memory pool.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.

namestr, optional

The name of the memory pool.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.BlockMemoryPool, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.Clock

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base clock class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

CUDA stream pool.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, dev_id: int, stream_flags: int, stream_priority: int, reserved_size: int, max_size: int, name: str = 'cuda_stream_pool') → None

CUDA stream pool.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

dev_idint

CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the stream pool.

stream_flagsint

Flag values used in creating CUDA streams.

stream_priorityint

Priority values used in creating CUDA streams.

reserved_sizeint

TODO

max_sizeint

Maximum stream size.

namestr, optional

The name of the stream pool.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver

Receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferReceiver, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, name: str = 'double_buffer_receiver') → None

Receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the receiver.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferReceiver, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter

Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, name: str = 'double_buffer_transmitter') → None

Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the transmitter.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.ManualClock

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock

Manual clock class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.
sleep_for(self, arg0) Set the GXF scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns) Set the GXF scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self) The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self) The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, initial_timestamp: int = 0, name: str = 'realtime_clock') → None

Manual clock.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampint, optional

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, arg0: object) → None

Set the GXF scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.

Parameters
duration_nsint

The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).

sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, target_time_ns: int) → None

Set the GXF scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.

Parameters
target_time_nsint

The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).

property spec
time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock) → float

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

Parameters
timedouble

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock) → int

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

Parameters
timestampint

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

class holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

HOST

DEVICE

SYSTEM

Attributes

name

value
DEVICE = <MemoryStorageType.DEVICE: 1>
HOST = <MemoryStorageType.HOST: 0>
SYSTEM = <MemoryStorageType.SYSTEM: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock

Real-time clock class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
set_time_scale(self, time_scale) Adjust the time scaling used by the clock.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.
sleep_for(self, arg0) Set the GXF scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns) Set the GXF scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self) The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self) The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, initial_time_offset: float = 0.0, initial_time_scale: float = 1.0, use_time_since_epoch: bool = False, name: str = 'realtime_clock') → None

Realtime clock.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

initial_timestampfloat, optional

The initial time offset used until time scale is changed manually.

initial_time_scalefloat, optional

The initial time scale used until time scale is changed manually.

use_time_since_epochbool, optional

If True, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at initialize(). Otherwise clock time is initial_time_offset at initialize().

namestr, optional

The name of the clock.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
set_time_scale(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, time_scale: float) → None

Adjust the time scaling used by the clock.

Parameters
time_scalefloat, optional

Durations (e.g. for periodic condition or sleep_for) are reduced by this scale value. A scale of 1.0 represents real-time while a scale of 2.0 would represent a clock where time elapses twice as fast.

setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, arg0: object) → None

Set the GXF scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.

Parameters
duration_nsint

The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).

sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, target_time_ns: int) → None

Set the GXF scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.

Parameters
target_time_nsint

The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).

property spec
time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock) → float

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

Parameters
timedouble

The current time of the clock (in seconds).

timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock) → int

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

Parameters
timestampint

The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).

class holoscan.resources.Receiver

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base GXF receiver class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver) → None

Base GXF receiver class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.SerializationBuffer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Serialization Buffer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SerializationBuffer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, buffer_size: int = 4096, name: str = 'serialization_buffer') → None

Serialization Buffer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

buffer_sizeint, optional

The size of the buffer in bytes.

namestr, optional

The name of the serialization buffer

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SerializationBuffer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.StdComponentSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the resource
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'standard_component_serializer') → None

Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer) → None

Initialize the resource

This method is called only once when the resource is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.Transmitter

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Base GXF transmitter class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter) → None

Base GXF transmitter class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxComponentSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX component serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxComponentSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, name: str = 'ucx_component_serializer') → None

UCX component serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

namestr, optional

The name of the component serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxComponentSerializer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxEntitySerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX entity serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxEntitySerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, verbose_warning: bool = False, name: str = 'ucx_entity_serializer') → None

UCX entity serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

component_serializerlist of holoscan.resource.Resource

The component serializers used by the entity serializer.

verbose_warningbool, optional

Whether to use verbose warnings during serialization.

namestr, optional

The name of the entity serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxEntitySerializer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX Holoscan component serializer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, name: str = 'ucx_component_serializer') → None

UCX Holoscan component serializer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

namestr, optional

The name of the component serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxReceiver

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver

UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxReceiver, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, buffer: holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer = None, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, address: str = '0.0.0.0', port: int = 13337, name: str = 'ucx_receiver') → None

UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.

New messages are first pushed to a back stage.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer

The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the receiver.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

addressstr, optional

The IP address used by the transmitter.

portint, optional

The network port used by the transmitter.

namestr, optional

The name of the receiver.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxReceiver, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxSerializationBuffer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

UCX serialization buffer.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxSerializationBuffer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, buffer_size: int = 4096, name: str = 'serialization_buffer') → None

UCX serialization buffer.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator

The memory allocator for tensor components.

buffer_sizeint, optional

The size of the buffer in bytes.

namestr, optional

The name of the serialization buffer

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxSerializationBuffer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UcxTransmitter

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter

UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxTransmitter, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, buffer: holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer = None, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, receiver_address: str = '0.0.0.0', local_address: str = '0.0.0.0', port: int = 13337, local_port: int = 0, maximum_connection_retries: int = 10, name: str = 'ucx_transmitter') → None

UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.

Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer

The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.

capacityint, optional

The capacity of the transmitter.

policyint, optional

The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).

receiver_addressstr, optional

The IP address used by the transmitter.

local_addressstr, optional

The local IP address to use for connection.

portint, optional

The network port used by the transmitter.

local_portint, optional

The local network port to use for connection.

maximum_connection_retriesint, optional

The maximum number of times the transmitter will retry making a connection.

namestr, optional

The name of the transmitter.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxTransmitter, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator

Bases: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator

Unbounded allocator.

This allocator uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type) Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer) Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
is_available(self, size) Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UnboundedAllocator, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'unbounded_allocator') → None

Unbounded allocator.

This allocator uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int

Allocate the requested amount of memory.

Parameters
sizeint

The amount of memory to allocate

typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType

Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.

Returns
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None

Free the allocated memory

Parameters
pointerPyCapsule

Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool

Boolean representing whether the resource is available.

Returns
bool

Availability of the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UnboundedAllocator, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.resources.VideoStreamSerializer

Bases: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource

Serializer for video streams.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename The GXF type name of the resource.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the resource
setup(self, spec) Define the component specification.

__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.VideoStreamSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'video_stream_serializer') → None

Serializer for video streams.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to assign the resource to.

namestr, optional

The name of the serializer.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property gxf_typename

The GXF type name of the resource.

Returns
str

The GXF type name of the resource

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.resources._resources.VideoStreamSerializer) → None

Initialize the resource

This method is called only once when the resource is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.resources._resources.VideoStreamSerializer, spec: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

Define the component specification.

Parameters
specholoscan.core.ComponentSpec

Component specification associated with the resource.

property spec
Previous holoscan.operators
Next holoscan.schedulers
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here