CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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Development

This chapter targets developers who want to contribute to the project’s core.

Core Modules

We use import-linter to ensure no core modules import higher level modules.

Registry object is a singleton that holds implementation mappings. Users can register their own implementations to the registry or replace the default implementations.

Cache

Some prerequisites can be installed. For example:

Docker images, git repos with executable scripts, etc. All such “installables” are kept under the system’s install_path.

Installables are shared among all tests. Therefore, if any number of tests use the same installable, it is installed only once for a particular system TOML.
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