CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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Workloads

This chapter contains automatically generated documentation for all CloudAI workloads. Each workload provides specific functionality for running different types of tests and benchmarks.

Available Workloads

Test

Slurm

Kubernetes

RunAI

Standalone

AIConfigurator
AI Dynamo
Bash Command
Chakra Replay
DDLB
DeepEP Benchmark
JaxToolbox workloads (DEPRECATED)
MegatronRun
MegatronBridge
NCCL
NeMo v1.0 aka NemoLauncher (DEPRECATED)
Nemo Run
NIXL Bench
NIXL EP
NIXL KVBench
NIXL CTPerf
Sleep
SGLang
Slurm Container
Triton Inference
UCC
vLLM

Adding New Workloads

To add documentation for a new workload:

  1. Add docstrings to your Python classes and methods.

  2. Create a reStructuredText file in doc/workloads/ (e.g., my_workload.rst).

  3. Add it to the table above.

The documentation will be automatically generated during the build process.
Previous Systems
Next AI Dynamo
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