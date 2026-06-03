CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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OSU

This workload (test_template_name is OSUBench) allows you to execute OSU Micro Benchmarks within the CloudAI framework.

Usage Example

Test example:

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name = "osu_example"
test_template_name = "OSUBench"
description = "OSU Benchmark example"

[cmd_args]
"docker_image_url" = "<docker container url here>"
"benchmarks_dir" = "/directory/with/osu/binaries/in/container"
"benchmark" = ["osu_allreduce", "osu_allgather"]
"iterations" = 10
"message_size" = "1024"

Test Scenario example:

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name = "osu_example"

[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "osu_example"
num_nodes = "2"
time_limit = "00:20:00"

Test-in-Scenario example:

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name = "osu-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.osu_allreduce"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:05:00"

name = "osu_example"
description = "OSU allreduce 1KB"
test_template_name = "OSUBench"

    [Tests.cmd_args]
    docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
    benchmarks_dir = "/directory/with/osu/binaries/in/container"
    benchmark = "osu_allreduce"
    iterations = 10
    message_size = "1024"

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.osu_bench.osu_bench.OSUBenchCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, benchmarks_dir: str, benchmark: str | List[str], message_size: str | List[str] | None = None, iterations: int | None = None, warmup: int | None = None, mem_limit: int | None = None, full: bool = True, **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

Command line arguments for a OSU Benchmark test.

field docker_image_url: str [Required]

URL of the Docker image to use for the test.

field benchmarks_dir: str [Required]

Directory with the OSU Benchmark binaries inside the container.

field benchmark: str | List[str] [Required]

Name of the benchmark to run.

field message_size: str | List[str] | None = None

Message size for the benchmark.

Examples:

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128    // min = default, max = 128
2:128  // min = 2, max = 128
2:     // min 2, max = default

field iterations: int | None = None

Number of iterations for the benchmark.

field warmup: int | None = None

Number of warmup iterations to skip before timing.

field mem_limit: int | None = None

Per-process maximum memory consumption in bytes.

field full: bool = True

Print full format listing of results.

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.osu_bench.osu_bench.OSUBenchTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: OSUBenchCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse', agent_config: dict[str, Any] | None = None)[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test definition for OSU Benchmark test.
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