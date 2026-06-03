CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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Installation Requirements

CloudAI workloads can define multiple installables as prerequisites. The installable can be a container image, git repository, HF model, etc.

Setting Up Access to the Private NGC Registry

First, make sure you have access to the Docker repository. Proceed as follows:

  1. Sign In: Go to NGC signin and sign in with your credentials.

  2. Generate API Key:

    • On the top right corner, click on the dropdown menu next to your profile

    • Select Setup

    • In the Setup section, find Keys/Secrets

    • Click Generate API Key and confirm when prompted. A new API key will be presented

    • Note: Save this API key locally as you will not be able to view it again on NGC

    • Set up your enroot credentials. Make sure you have the correct credentials under ~/.config/enroot/.credentials:

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      machine nvcr.io login $oauthtoken password <api-key>

    • Replace <api-key> with your respective credentials. Keep $oauthtoken as is.

Hugging Face Models

Some workloads require Hugging Face models. CloudAI will download the models from Hugging Face and cache them in the location specified by System’s hf_home_path field. By default, it is set to <INSTALL_DIR>/huggingface, but any other location can be specified. When Slurm is used, this location will be mounted to the container.

Authentication with Hugging Face

As of now, CloudAI does not handle authentication with Hugging Face, so it is up to the user to enable authentication with Hugging Face in the shell where CloudAI is run. Users might need to run the following command:

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uv run hf auth login

Once done, all Hugging Face models will be downloaded using existing authentication.
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