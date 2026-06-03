Installation Requirements

Some workloads require Hugging Face models. CloudAI will download the models from Hugging Face and cache them in the location specified by System’s hf_home_path field. By default, it is set to <INSTALL_DIR>/huggingface , but any other location can be specified. When Slurm is used, this location will be mounted to the container.

As of now, CloudAI does not handle authentication with Hugging Face, so it is up to the user to enable authentication with Hugging Face in the shell where CloudAI is run. Users might need to run the following command:

Copy Copied! uv run hf auth login

Once done, all Hugging Face models will be downloaded using existing authentication.