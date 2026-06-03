CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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Systems

This chapter lists all the systems supported by CloudAI. The attributes shown for each system can be set in TOML configuration files.

System

Scheduler Value

Slurm slurm
Kubernetes kubernetes
RunAI runai
LSF lsf
Standalone standalone

Slurm

pydantic model cloudai.systems.slurm.slurm_system.SlurmSystem[source]

Represents a Slurm system.

field default_partition: str [Required]
field partitions: List[SlurmPartition] [Required]
field account: str | None = None
field distribution: str | None = None
field mpi: str = 'pmix'
field gpus_per_node: int | None = None
field ntasks_per_node: int | None = None
field cache_docker_images_locally: bool = False
field scheduler: str = 'slurm'
field monitor_interval: int = 60
field extra_srun_args: str | None = None
field extra_sbatch_args: list[str] [Optional]
field container_mount_home: bool = False
field data_repository: DataRepositoryConfig | None = None
field reports: dict[str, ReportConfig] | None = None
field name: str [Required]
field install_path: Path [Required]
field output_path: Path [Required]
field hf_home_path: Path [Optional]
field global_env_vars: dict[str, Any] [Optional]
pydantic model cloudai.systems.slurm.slurm_system.SlurmPartition[source]

Represents a partition within a Slurm system.

field name: str [Required]
field groups: List[SlurmGroup] = []
pydantic model cloudai.systems.slurm.slurm_system.SlurmGroup[source]

Represents a group of nodes within a partition.

field name: str [Required]
field nodes: List[str] [Required]
pydantic model cloudai.systems.slurm.slurm_system.DataRepositoryConfig[source]

Configuration for a data repository.

field endpoint: str [Required]
field verify_certs: bool = True

Kubernetes

pydantic model cloudai.systems.kubernetes.kubernetes_system.KubernetesSystem[source]

Represents a Kubernetes system.

field kube_config_path: Path [Required]
field default_namespace: str [Required]
field scheduler: str = 'kubernetes'
field monitor_interval: int = 1
field gpus_per_node: int = 1
field use_host_network: bool | None = None
field name: str [Required]
field install_path: Path [Required]
field output_path: Path [Required]
field hf_home_path: Path [Optional]
field global_env_vars: dict[str, Any] [Optional]

RunAI

pydantic model cloudai.systems.runai.runai_system.RunAISystem[source]

RunAISystem integrates with the RunAI platform to manage and monitor jobs and nodes.

field scheduler: str = 'runai'
field monitor_interval: int = 60
field base_url: str [Required]
field user_email: str [Required]
field app_id: str [Required]
field app_secret: str [Required]
field project_id: str [Required]
field cluster_id: str [Required]
field name: str [Required]
field install_path: Path [Required]
field output_path: Path [Required]
field hf_home_path: Path [Optional]
field global_env_vars: dict[str, Any] [Optional]
pydantic model cloudai.systems.runai.runai_node.RunAINode[source]

Represent a node in the RunAI cluster.

field status: NodeStatus = NodeStatus.UNKNOWN
field conditions: List[Dict[str, Any]] [Optional]
field taints: List[Dict[str, Any]] [Optional]
field node_pool: str = '' (alias 'nodePool')
field created_at: str = '' (alias 'createdAt')
field gpu_type: str | None = None (alias 'gpuType')
field gpu_count: int | None = None (alias 'gpuCount')
field name: str = ''
field id: str = ''
field cluster_uuid: str = '' (alias 'clusterUuid')
field updated_at: str = '' (alias 'updatedAt')

LSF

pydantic model cloudai.systems.lsf.lsf_system.LSFSystem[source]

Represents an LSF system.

field queues: List[LSFQueue] [Optional]

A list of queues in the LSF system, filled in automatically

field account: str | None = None
field scheduler: str = 'lsf'
field project_name: str | None = None
field default_queue: str | None = None
field monitor_interval: int = 60
field app: str | None = None
field os_version: str | None = None
field name: str [Required]
field install_path: Path [Required]
field output_path: Path [Required]
field hf_home_path: Path [Optional]
field global_env_vars: dict[str, Any] [Optional]
pydantic model cloudai.systems.lsf.lsf_system.LSFQueue[source]

Represents a queue within the LSF system.

field name: str [Required]
field groups: List[LSFGroup] = []
pydantic model cloudai.systems.lsf.lsf_system.LSFGroup[source]

Represents a group of nodes within a queue.

field name: str [Required]
field nodes: List[str] [Required]

Standalone

pydantic model cloudai.systems.standalone.standalone_system.StandaloneSystem[source]

Class representing a Standalone system.

This class is used for systems that execute commands directly without a job scheduler.

field scheduler: str = 'standalone'
field monitor_interval: int = 1
field name: str [Required]
field install_path: Path [Required]
field output_path: Path [Required]
field hf_home_path: Path [Optional]
field global_env_vars: dict[str, Any] [Optional]
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