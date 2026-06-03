networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/runai/runai_node.html

Source code for cloudai.systems.runai.runai_node
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# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
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from enum import Enum
from typing import Any, ClassVar, Dict, List, Optional
from pydantic import BaseModel, ConfigDict, Field, model_validator
class NodeStatus(Enum):
"""Enumeration of possible node statuses."""
READY = "Ready"
NOT_READY = "NotReady"
UNKNOWN = "Unknown"
@classmethod
def from_str(cls, value: str) -> "NodeStatus":
return NodeStatus(cls._value2member_map_.get(value, cls.UNKNOWN))
[docs]
class RunAINode(BaseModel):
"""Represent a node in the RunAI cluster."""
status: NodeStatus = Field(default=NodeStatus.UNKNOWN, alias="status")
conditions: List[Dict[str, Any]] = Field(default_factory=list, alias="conditions")
taints: List[Dict[str, Any]] = Field(default_factory=list, alias="taints")
node_pool: str = Field(default="", alias="nodePool")
created_at: str = Field(default="", alias="createdAt")
gpu_type: Optional[str] = Field(default=None, alias="gpuType")
gpu_count: Optional[int] = Field(default=None, alias="gpuCount")
nvlink_domain_uid: Optional[str] = Field(default=None, alias="nvLinkDomainUid")
nvlink_clique_id: Optional[str] = Field(default=None, alias="nvLinkCliqueId")
name: str = Field(default="", alias="name")
id: str = Field(default="", alias="id")
cluster_uuid: str = Field(default="", alias="clusterUuid")
updated_at: str = Field(default="", alias="updatedAt")
model_config: ClassVar[ConfigDict] = ConfigDict(extra="forbid")
@model_validator(mode="before")
def extract_gpu_info(cls, values):
gpu_info = values.pop("gpuInfo", None)
if gpu_info and isinstance(gpu_info, dict):
values["gpuType"] = gpu_info.get("gpuType")
values["gpuCount"] = gpu_info.get("gpuCount")
values["nvLinkDomainUid"] = gpu_info.get("nvLinkDomainUid")
values["nvLinkCliqueId"] = gpu_info.get("nvLinkCliqueId")
return values
def __repr__(self) -> str:
"""Return a string representation of the RunAINode object."""
return (
f"RunAINode(name={self.name!r}, id={self.id!r}, cluster_uuid={self.cluster_uuid!r}, "
f"node_pool={self.node_pool!r}, gpu_type={self.gpu_type!r}, gpu_count={self.gpu_count}, "
f"nvlink_domain_uid={self.nvlink_domain_uid!r}, nvlink_clique_id={self.nvlink_clique_id!r}, "
f"status={self.status.value!r})"
)