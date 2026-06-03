networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/runai/runai_node.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from enum import Enum from typing import Any , ClassVar , Dict , List , Optional from pydantic import BaseModel , ConfigDict , Field , model_validator class NodeStatus ( Enum ): """Enumeration of possible node statuses.""" READY = "Ready" NOT_READY = "NotReady" UNKNOWN = "Unknown" @classmethod def from_str ( cls , value : str ) -> "NodeStatus" : return NodeStatus ( cls . _value2member_map_ . get ( value , cls . UNKNOWN )) [docs] class RunAINode ( BaseModel ): """Represent a node in the RunAI cluster.""" status : NodeStatus = Field ( default = NodeStatus . UNKNOWN , alias = "status" ) conditions : List [ Dict [ str , Any ]] = Field ( default_factory = list , alias = "conditions" ) taints : List [ Dict [ str , Any ]] = Field ( default_factory = list , alias = "taints" ) node_pool : str = Field ( default = "" , alias = "nodePool" ) created_at : str = Field ( default = "" , alias = "createdAt" ) gpu_type : Optional [ str ] = Field ( default = None , alias = "gpuType" ) gpu_count : Optional [ int ] = Field ( default = None , alias = "gpuCount" ) nvlink_domain_uid : Optional [ str ] = Field ( default = None , alias = "nvLinkDomainUid" ) nvlink_clique_id : Optional [ str ] = Field ( default = None , alias = "nvLinkCliqueId" ) name : str = Field ( default = "" , alias = "name" ) id : str = Field ( default = "" , alias = "id" ) cluster_uuid : str = Field ( default = "" , alias = "clusterUuid" ) updated_at : str = Field ( default = "" , alias = "updatedAt" ) model_config : ClassVar [ ConfigDict ] = ConfigDict ( extra = "forbid" ) @model_validator ( mode = "before" ) def extract_gpu_info ( cls , values ): gpu_info = values . pop ( "gpuInfo" , None ) if gpu_info and isinstance ( gpu_info , dict ): values [ "gpuType" ] = gpu_info . get ( "gpuType" ) values [ "gpuCount" ] = gpu_info . get ( "gpuCount" ) values [ "nvLinkDomainUid" ] = gpu_info . get ( "nvLinkDomainUid" ) values [ "nvLinkCliqueId" ] = gpu_info . get ( "nvLinkCliqueId" ) return values def __repr__ ( self ) -> str : """Return a string representation of the RunAINode object.""" return ( f "RunAINode(name= { self . name !r} , id= { self . id !r} , cluster_uuid= { self . cluster_uuid !r} , " f "node_pool= { self . node_pool !r} , gpu_type= { self . gpu_type !r} , gpu_count= { self . gpu_count } , " f "nvlink_domain_uid= { self . nvlink_domain_uid !r} , nvlink_clique_id= { self . nvlink_clique_id !r} , " f "status= { self . status . value !r} )" )