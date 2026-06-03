The plan field is a JSON-encoded list of phases. Each phase is a list of rank indices passed directly to the benchmark. CloudAI uses the following convention to drive the elastic launcher:

Positive rank index — the rank is active. A rank that is new relative to the previous phase causes CloudAI to fire an additional srun for that worker.

Negative rank index (e.g. -6 ) — signals a contraction: the benchmark sees the absolute value and treats it as temporarily removed. No new srun is launched for negative indices.

Omitted rank — a rank present in an earlier phase but absent from the current phase list is not relaunched. The benchmark’s own phase logic handles its inactivity.

Example:

Copy Copied! [[0, 1, 2, 3], # phase 0: ranks 0–3 start [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7], # phase 1: ranks 4–7 join (expansion) [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, -6, 7], # phase 2: rank 6 contracted (no new launch) [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]] # phase 3: rank 6 rejoins (new launch for rank 6)