networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_ep/nixl_ep.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import json import re from pathlib import Path , PurePosixPath from typing import ClassVar , Optional from pydantic import Field , field_validator from cloudai.core import DockerImage , Installable , JobStatusResult , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition from .log_parsing import parse_nixl_ep_bandwidth_samples GENERATED_PLAN_FILE_NAME = "nixl-ep-plan.json" [docs] class NixlEPCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command line arguments for the NIXL Elastic EP benchmark.""" docker_image_url : str = Field ( description = "URL of the Docker image that contains the NIXL EP benchmark." ) elastic_script : str = Field ( default = "/workspace/nixl/examples/device/ep/tests/elastic/elastic.py" , description = ( "Path to the benchmark entrypoint, relative to the container's NIXL runtime root " "or absolute in the container." ), ) python_executable : str = Field ( default = "python3" , description = "Python executable to use inside the container." ) plan : str | list [ str ] = Field ( description = ( "Serialized phase plan to write into a per-run JSON file. " 'Use a single string such as "[[0, 1], [0, 1, 2, 3]]" for a single run, ' "or a list of such strings to enable DSE mode (one run per plan)." ), ) num_processes_per_node : int | list [ int ] = Field ( description = "Number of local worker processes to spawn on each allocated node." , ) service_startup_timeout_seconds : int = Field ( default = 60 , ge = 1 , description = "Seconds to wait for the master node's TCPStore to accept connections." , ) store_port : int = Field ( default = 9999 , ge = 1 , le = 65535 , description = "TCPStore port used by the benchmark." ) @field_validator ( "num_processes_per_node" , mode = "after" ) @classmethod def validate_num_processes_per_node ( cls , value : int | list [ int ]) -> int | list [ int ]: values = value if isinstance ( value , list ) else [ value ] if any ( item < 1 for item in values ): raise ValueError ( "num_processes_per_node must contain only positive integers" ) return value @field_validator ( "plan" , mode = "after" ) @classmethod def validate_plan ( cls , value : str | list [ str ]) -> str | list [ str ]: if isinstance ( value , list ): if not value : raise ValueError ( "plan list must not be empty." ) for item in value : stripped = item . strip () if not stripped : raise ValueError ( "plan list must not contain empty strings." ) cls . _parse_plan ( stripped ) return value value = value . strip () if not value : raise ValueError ( "plan must not be empty." ) cls . _parse_plan ( value ) return value @staticmethod def _parse_plan ( plan : str ) -> list [ list [ int ]]: try : parsed = json . loads ( plan ) except json . JSONDecodeError as exc : raise ValueError ( f "plan must be valid JSON: { exc } " ) from exc if not isinstance ( parsed , list ) or not parsed : raise ValueError ( "plan must decode to a non-empty list of phases." ) for phase in parsed : if not isinstance ( phase , list ) or not phase : raise ValueError ( "Each plan phase must be a non-empty list of ranks." ) if any ( type ( rank ) is not int for rank in phase ): raise ValueError ( "Each plan rank must be an integer." ) return parsed [docs] def parse_plan ( self ) -> list [ list [ int ]]: if not isinstance ( self . plan , str ): raise ValueError ( "parse_plan() requires cmd_args.plan to be a serialized string." ) return self . _parse_plan ( self . plan ) [docs] class NixlEPTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test definition for the NIXL Elastic EP benchmark.""" container_runtime_root : ClassVar [ str ] = "/workspace/nixl" cmd_args : NixlEPCmdArgs _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image , * self . git_repos ] @property def container_runtime_root_path ( self ) -> PurePosixPath : return PurePosixPath ( self . container_runtime_root ) @staticmethod def _tail ( path : Path , num_lines : int = 40 ) -> str : lines = path . read_text ( encoding = "utf-8" , errors = "ignore" ) . splitlines () return "

" . join ( lines [ - num_lines :]) @staticmethod def _primary_launch_exit_error_message ( content : str ) -> str | None : match = re . search ( r "Primary NIXL EP launch exited before phase (\d+) completed" , content ) if match is None : return None phase = int ( match . group ( 1 )) if phase == 0 : return ( "The initial NIXL EP launch exited before phase 0 completed, so later stage launches never " "started and some node logs may be absent." ) return f "The primary NIXL EP launch exited before phase { phase } completed." def _scan_log_for_failures ( self , path : Path ) -> JobStatusResult | None : if not path . is_file (): return None launcher_failure_patterns = ( ( "python3: can't open file" , "The benchmark entrypoint could not be opened." ), ( "Traceback (most recent call last):" , "The benchmark launcher raised a Python traceback." ), ( "Timed out waiting for NIXL EP master services" , "The master services never became ready." ), ( "no plan phases were found for rank" , "A worker was launched for a rank that never appears in the plan." ), ( "recvValueWithTimeout failed" , "A worker lost its TCPStore connection before the benchmark completed." ), ( "timed out after 300000ms" , "A worker timed out waiting on the TCPStore." ), ( "Failed to prepare remote memory view" , "NIXL EP failed to initialize its UCX remote memory view." ), ( "srun: error:" , "Slurm reported an srun failure." ), ( "Exited with exit code" , "A Slurm step exited with a non-zero status." ), ) content = path . read_text ( encoding = "utf-8" , errors = "ignore" ) primary_launch_error = self . _primary_launch_exit_error_message ( content ) if primary_launch_error is not None : tail = self . _tail ( path ) error_message = f " { primary_launch_error } See { path } ." if tail : error_message += f "

{ tail } " return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = error_message ) for pattern , description in launcher_failure_patterns : if pattern in content : tail = self . _tail ( path ) error_message = f " { description } See { path } ." if tail : error_message += f "

{ tail } " return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = error_message ) return None def _check_benchmark_output ( self , expected_node_logs : list [ Path ]) -> JobStatusResult | None : missing_summaries = [ path . name for path in expected_node_logs if not parse_nixl_ep_bandwidth_samples ( path )] if not missing_summaries : return None first_log = expected_node_logs [ 0 ] tail = self . _tail ( first_log ) error_message = ( "NIXL EP completed at the Slurm level, but benchmark summary lines were missing from " f " { ', ' . join ( missing_summaries ) } . " "Expected lines such as '[rank N] Dispatch + combine bandwidth: ...'." ) if tail : error_message += f "

{ tail } " return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = error_message ) def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : output_path = tr . output_path expected_node_logs = [ tr . output_path / f "nixl-ep-node- { node_idx } .log" for node_idx in range ( tr . nnodes )] for path in [ * expected_node_logs , output_path / "stdout.txt" , output_path / "stderr.txt" ]: result = self . _scan_log_for_failures ( path ) if result is not None : return result missing_node_logs = [ path . name for path in expected_node_logs if not path . is_file ()] if missing_node_logs : existing_node_logs = sorted ( path . name for path in output_path . glob ( "nixl-ep-node-*.log" )) existing_logs_str = ", " . join ( existing_node_logs ) if existing_node_logs else "none" return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "Expected NIXL EP node logs not found in { output_path } : { ', ' . join ( missing_node_logs ) } . " f "Existing node logs: { existing_logs_str } ." ), ) benchmark_output_result = self . _check_benchmark_output ( expected_node_logs ) if benchmark_output_result is not None : return benchmark_output_result return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True )