NIXL Bench
This workload (test_template_name is
NIXLBench) runs NIXL benchmarking suite for network and interconnect performance testing.
Test TOML example:
name = "my_nixl_bench_test"
description = "Example NIXL Bench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLBench"
[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
path_to_benchmark = "/workspace/nixlbench/build/nixlbench"
backend = "UCX"
initiator_seg_type = "VRAM"
target_seg_type = "VRAM"
op_type = "READ"
filepath = "/data"
device_list = "11:F:/store0.bin"
# one could also use <num>kb, <num>mb, <num>gb shortcuts
total_buffer_size = 8000000000
Test Scenario example:
name = "nixl-bench-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "bench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"
test_name = "my_nixl_bench_test"
Test-in-Scenario example:
name = "nixl-bench-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "bench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"
name = "my_nixl_bench_test"
description = "Example NIXL Bench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLBench"
[Tests.cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
path_to_benchmark = "/workspace/nixlbench/build/nixlbench"
backend = "UCX"
initiator_seg_type = "DRAM"
target_seg_type = "DRAM"
op_type = "WRITE"
Command Arguments
- pydantic model cloudai.workloads.nixl_bench.nixl_bench.NIXLBenchCmdArgs[source]
Command line arguments for a NIXL Bench test.
- field path_to_benchmark: str [Required]
- field etcd_endpoints: str = 'http://$NIXL_ETCD_ENDPOINTS'
- field docker_image_url: str [Required]
URL of the Docker image to use for the benchmark.
- field etcd_path: str = 'etcd'
Path to the etcd executable.
- field wait_etcd_for: int = 60
Number of seconds to wait for etcd to become healthy.
- field etcd_image_url: str | None = None
Optional URL of the Docker image to use for etcd, by default etcd will be run from the same image as the benchmark.
- field filepath: str | None = None
Directory path (in container) for storage operations. Example: /data
- field total_buffer_size: str | list[str] | None = None
Total buffer size in bytes. Examples: 1024, 1kb, 1mb, 1gb. Use with device_list. The size will be passed into NIXL as integer (bytes)
- field device_list: str | list[str] | None = None
Device specs in format ‘id:type:path’ (e.g., ‘11:F:/store0.bin,27:K:/dev/nvme0n1’)
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.nixl_bench.nixl_bench.NIXLBenchTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: NIXLBenchCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse', agent_config: dict[str, Any] | None = None)[source]
Bases:
NIXLBaseTestDefinition[NIXLBenchCmdArgs]
Test definition for a NIXL Bench test.