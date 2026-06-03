By default, SGLang will run without disaggregation as a single process. To enable disaggregation, one needs to set prefill configuration:

test.toml (disaggregated prefill/decode)



Copy Copied! [cmd_args] docker_image_url = "lmsysorg/sglang:dev-cu13" model = "Qwen/Qwen3-8B" [cmd_args.prefill] [extra_env_vars] CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = "0,1,2,3"





The config above will automatically split GPUs specified in CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES into two halves, first half will be used for prefill and second half will be used for decode.

For more control, one can specify the GPU IDs explicitly in prefill and decode configurations:

test.toml (disaggregated prefill/decode)



Copy Copied! [cmd_args.prefill] gpu_ids = "0,1" [cmd_args.decode] gpu_ids = "2,3"



