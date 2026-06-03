networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/sglang/sglang.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations import logging from functools import cache from pathlib import Path from pydantic import ConfigDict , Field , model_validator from cloudai.core import JobStatusResult , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs from cloudai.workloads.common.llm_serving import ( LLMServingArgs , LLMServingBenchReport , LLMServingCmdArgs , LLMServingTestDefinition , ) SGLANG_SERVE_LOG_FILE = "sglang-serve.log" SGLANG_BENCH_LOG_FILE = "sglang-bench.log" SGLANG_BENCH_JSONL_FILE = "sglang-bench.jsonl" [docs] class SglangArgs ( LLMServingArgs ): """Base command arguments for SGLang instances.""" disaggregation_transfer_backend : str | list [ str ] | None = Field ( default = "nixl" , description = ( "Transfer backend used in disaggregated mode. It is consumed by command generation and not emitted " "as a generic serve argument." ), ) @property def serve_args_exclude ( self ) -> set [ str ]: return super () . serve_args_exclude | { "disaggregation_transfer_backend" } [docs] class SglangCmdArgs ( LLMServingCmdArgs [ SglangArgs ]): """SGLang serve command arguments.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "forbid" ) model : str = "Qwen/Qwen3-8B" serve_module : str = "sglang.launch_server" router_module : str = "sglang_router.launch_router" bench_module : str = "sglang.bench_serving" healthcheck : str = Field ( default = "/v1/models" , description = "Health check router endpoint." ) prefill : SglangArgs | None = Field ( default = None , description = "Prefill instance arguments. If not set, a single instance without disaggregation is used." , ) decode : SglangArgs = Field ( default_factory = SglangArgs , description = "Decode instance arguments." ) [docs] class SglangBenchCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """SGLang bench_serving command arguments.""" backend : str = "sglang" dataset_name : str = "random" num_prompts : int = 30 max_concurrency : int = 16 random_input : int = 16 random_output : int = 128 warmup_requests : int = 2 random_range_ratio : float = 1.0 output_details : bool = True [docs] class SglangTestDefinition ( LLMServingTestDefinition [ SglangCmdArgs ]): """Test object for SGLang.""" bench_cmd_args : SglangBenchCmdArgs = SglangBenchCmdArgs () [docs] def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : res = parse_sglang_bench_output ( tr . output_path / SGLANG_BENCH_JSONL_FILE ) if res and res . completed > 0 : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = f "SGLang bench jsonl does not contain successful requests in { tr . output_path } ." , ) class SGLangBenchReport(LLMServingBenchReport): """Parsed benchmark data from SGLang bench_serving output.""" request_throughput: float @property def throughput(self) -> float: return self.request_throughput @model_validator(mode="before") @classmethod def derive_num_prompts(cls, data): if isinstance(data, dict) and "num_prompts" not in data: input_lens = data.get("input_lens") if isinstance(input_lens, list): data = dict(data) data["num_prompts"] = len(input_lens) return data @cache def parse_sglang_bench_output(jsonl_file: Path) -> SGLangBenchReport | None: """Parse SGLang benchmark output from JSONL file.""" if not jsonl_file.is_file(): return None with jsonl_file.open(encoding="utf-8", errors="ignore") as f: for line in f: try: parsed = SGLangBenchReport.model_validate_json(line) if parsed.completed <= 0: return None return parsed except Exception as e: logging.debug(f"Skipping invalid JSONL record in SGLang benchmark output: {e}") continue return None