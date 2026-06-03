networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/sglang/sglang.html
Source code for cloudai.workloads.sglang.sglang
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from __future__ import annotations
import logging
from functools import cache
from pathlib import Path
from pydantic import ConfigDict, Field, model_validator
from cloudai.core import JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs
from cloudai.workloads.common.llm_serving import (
LLMServingArgs,
LLMServingBenchReport,
LLMServingCmdArgs,
LLMServingTestDefinition,
)
SGLANG_SERVE_LOG_FILE = "sglang-serve.log"
SGLANG_BENCH_LOG_FILE = "sglang-bench.log"
SGLANG_BENCH_JSONL_FILE = "sglang-bench.jsonl"
[docs]
class SglangArgs(LLMServingArgs):
"""Base command arguments for SGLang instances."""
disaggregation_transfer_backend: str | list[str] | None = Field(
default="nixl",
description=(
"Transfer backend used in disaggregated mode. It is consumed by command generation and not emitted "
"as a generic serve argument."
),
)
@property
def serve_args_exclude(self) -> set[str]:
return super().serve_args_exclude | {"disaggregation_transfer_backend"}
[docs]
class SglangCmdArgs(LLMServingCmdArgs[SglangArgs]):
"""SGLang serve command arguments."""
model_config = ConfigDict(extra="forbid")
model: str = "Qwen/Qwen3-8B"
serve_module: str = "sglang.launch_server"
router_module: str = "sglang_router.launch_router"
bench_module: str = "sglang.bench_serving"
healthcheck: str = Field(default="/v1/models", description="Health check router endpoint.")
prefill: SglangArgs | None = Field(
default=None,
description="Prefill instance arguments. If not set, a single instance without disaggregation is used.",
)
decode: SglangArgs = Field(default_factory=SglangArgs, description="Decode instance arguments.")
[docs]
class SglangBenchCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""SGLang bench_serving command arguments."""
backend: str = "sglang"
dataset_name: str = "random"
num_prompts: int = 30
max_concurrency: int = 16
random_input: int = 16
random_output: int = 128
warmup_requests: int = 2
random_range_ratio: float = 1.0
output_details: bool = True
[docs]
class SglangTestDefinition(LLMServingTestDefinition[SglangCmdArgs]):
"""Test object for SGLang."""
bench_cmd_args: SglangBenchCmdArgs = SglangBenchCmdArgs()
[docs]
def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
res = parse_sglang_bench_output(tr.output_path / SGLANG_BENCH_JSONL_FILE)
if res and res.completed > 0:
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=f"SGLang bench jsonl does not contain successful requests in {tr.output_path}.",
)
class SGLangBenchReport(LLMServingBenchReport):
"""Parsed benchmark data from SGLang bench_serving output."""
request_throughput: float
@property
def throughput(self) -> float:
return self.request_throughput
@model_validator(mode="before")
@classmethod
def derive_num_prompts(cls, data):
if isinstance(data, dict) and "num_prompts" not in data:
input_lens = data.get("input_lens")
if isinstance(input_lens, list):
data = dict(data)
data["num_prompts"] = len(input_lens)
return data
@cache
def parse_sglang_bench_output(jsonl_file: Path) -> SGLangBenchReport | None:
"""Parse SGLang benchmark output from JSONL file."""
if not jsonl_file.is_file():
return None
with jsonl_file.open(encoding="utf-8", errors="ignore") as f:
for line in f:
try:
parsed = SGLangBenchReport.model_validate_json(line)
if parsed.completed <= 0:
return None
return parsed
except Exception as e:
logging.debug(f"Skipping invalid JSONL record in SGLang benchmark output: {e}")
continue
return None